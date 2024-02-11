Charith Asalanka averages 70.40 against Afghanistan in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

2nd ODI, Charith Asalanka shines with 97* versus Afghanistan: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:25 pm Feb 11, 202407:25 pm

What's the story Charith Asalanka was at his dominant best for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Pallekele. He registered his 11th half-century in ODI cricket and his third against Afghanistan in this format. However, Asalanka remained 97* from 74 deliveries as his aggressive batting allowed the hosts to post a total of 308/6. His knock was studded with nine boundaries and two sixes.

Knock

An aggressive batting display from Asalanka

Asalanka came to the crease when SL were 139/3 and they lost another wicket quickly. He had to start from scratch with the inexperienced Janith Liyanage. The two batters batted with maturity and added 111 runs together. However, Asalanka continued his exploits even after Liyanage's dismissal as he added 50 runs with Wanindu Hasaranga. He remained three runs short of his century.

Information

Asalanka averages 70.40 in ODIs against Afghanistan

The 26-year-old has a fine record against the Afghans in ODI cricket. Asalanka has compiled 352 runs against Afghanistan in 10 matches at an impressive average of 70.40. Notably, he has hammered three fifties against them in this format.

Stats

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 55th ODI, Asalanka has amassed 1,765 runs at an average of 43.04. Besides 11 fifties, the southpaw has hammered three centuries in ODI cricket. Notably, he has scored 1,194 runs in 30 ODIs at home at an average of 56.85. He has slammed nine fifties and two centuries in ODIs on SL soil. He has remained unbeaten six times at home.

2023

Asalanka surpasses 1,000 runs in ODIs since 2023

Just like the other inform SL batters, Asalanka has also been on fire for Lanka in ODIs since 2023. He has now completed 1,000 runs in ODIs since 2023. Overall, he has scored 1,002 runs in 36 matches at an average of 40.08. Asalanka has compiled two centuries and five fifties in this period. Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-getter for SL since 2023.

Janith Liyanage

Liyanage provided great support to Asalanka

Janith Liyanage provided great support to Asalanka as he played a big role in their 111-run partnership, which helped SL cross the 250-run mark. His 50-run knock was laced with two boundaries and as many sixes. Liyanage slammed his second ODI fifty and has now raced to 169 in only five matches. His highest ODI score of 95 came against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Summary

A summary of the SL innings

Batting first, SL lost their openers within the first 10 overs. From there, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis stitched a 108-run stand. Both batters slammed fifties but couldn't convert it into a hundred. Later, Asalanka and Liyanage added 111 runs together, taking the total beyond the 250-run mark. Asalanka continued his exploits and added another 50 runs with Hasaranga, helping SL post 308/6.