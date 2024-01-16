Charith Asalanka slams his fifth T20I fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:50 pm Jan 16, 202409:50 pm

Charith Asalanka smashed a quickfire 69 in Colombo

Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka stepped up for them in the 2nd T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Asalanka added a century stand with Angelo Mathews after the hosts were reduced to 27/4 being invited to bat. The former smashed a quickfire 69 laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. He also raced past 900 T20I runs. Here are the key stats.

An innings-defining knock from Asalanka

Asalanka came to the middle after Sri Lanka lost three wickets for just 20 runs. In a matter of minutes, Sadeera Samarawickrama also departed, bringing the Lankans down to 27/4. Asalanka then found support from Mathews, and the duo took SL past 140. The former smashed 69 off 39 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

A look at his T20I career

Asalanka made his T20I debut in July 2021 against India in Colombo. The left-handed batter has raced past 900 runs (908) from 39 matches at an average of 25.94. The tally includes five half-centuries. He strikes at 124.21 in the format. His strike rate improves to 139.34 when playing against Zimbabwe.

Asalanka's 100th T20 game

The 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe marked Asalanka's 100th match in overall T20 cricket. The Lankan batter, who has played for quite a few franchises, has over 2,000 runs in the format.