Shaun Marsh announces retirement from all forms of cricket: Stats

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:09 am Jan 14, 202411:09 am

Marsh will finish with over 7,000 T20 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket. Melbourne Renegades's last league game against Sydney Thunder in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) will be his final outing. Interestingly, Marsh's preceding outing against Melbourne Stars marked the farewell of another Australian great Aaron Finch, who opened alongside Marsh. Here we decode Marsh's stats.

Marsh's 23-year-old journey comes to an end

Marsh, who made his professional debut in the 2000-01 season, will go down as one of Western Australia's finest batters. He has also made a significant mark at the highest level, having represented Australia from 2008 to 2019. Meanwhile, the southpaw retired from List A and First-Class cricket last year. He will now bring curtains to his T20 career as well.

Over 7,000 T20 runs

Marsh, who scored a match-winning 64* in his preceding outing, has raced to 7,050 runs in 215 T20 games at 37.90. The tally includes two tons and 57 fifties. The 40-year-old boasts 2,810 runs from 79 BBL matches at 40.72. He owns 26 fifties in the competition with 99* being his best score. He bowed out as the sixth-highest run-getter in BBL.

His FC and List A numbers

Marsh was sensational in red-ball cricket as he finished with 12,032 FC runs in 183 games at 41.20. He smoked 32 tons and 58 fifties. In List A cricket, he clobbered 7,158 runs across 177 games at 44.45. The tally includes 19 tons and 38 fifties with 186 being his best score.

Second-best average in IPL

The inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in 2008, saw Marsh finish as the highest run-getter. He slammed 616 runs in 11 matches that year for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He finished his IPL career with 2,477 runs. His average of 39.95 is still the third-best among batters with at least 2,000 IPL runs.

His numbers in international cricket

Coming to his stats in international cricket, Marsh finished with 2,265 across 36 Tests at 43.85 (100s: 6, 50s: 10). His highest score reads 182. Meanwhile, in ODIs, he returned with 2,773 runs across 73 games at 40.77. He hammered seven tons and 17 half-centuries in the format. He also played 15 T20Is in Australian colors, slamming 255 runs at 18.21.