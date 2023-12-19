Gujarat Titans buy Spencer Johnson for Rs. 10 crore: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:49 pm Dec 19, 202307:49 pm

GT went big on Spencer Johnson in IPL 2024 Auction

Gujarat Titans won the bidding war against Delhi Capitals to secure Spencer Johnson. The accelerated part one of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction saw GT go big on Australia's Johnson. Notably, the player had a base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Both Delhi and Gujarat entered a bidding war before the latter prevailed. He has a serious pace and can help GT.

Johnson can bowl at serious pace

Johnson's ability to consistently clock over 145 KPH has impressed many greats of the game, including Brett Lee. The left-arm seamer recently earned his Australia call-up in limited-overs cricket. In 20 T20 matches, Johnson has claimed 17 scalps at 30.23. In two matches for Australia, he has two scalps. Notably, Johnson owns six wickets in the 50-over format and 20 in FC cricket.

