India thrash South Africa in 1st ODI: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:35 pm Dec 17, 202306:35 pm

India won the match by eight wickets in just 16.4 overs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India thrashed South Africa in the 1st ODI at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on December 17. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 117, with Shreyas Iyer and debutant Sai Sudharsan powering their run-chase. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan shared nine wickets as the Proteas perished for a mere 116. This is now South Africa's lowest ODI total at home.

A look at the match summary

SA lost four wickets for 52 runs in the 1st Powerplay after electing to bat. Arshdeep and Avesh wreaked havoc, with the former shining in the first 10 overs. Avesh made merry later with a four-wicket haul. Andile Phehlukwayo was SA's top-scorer (33) as they managed 116. India lost only Ruturaj Gaikwad in the run-chase. Sudharsan and Iyer slammed half-centuries in India's win.

Reeza Hendricks was Arshdeep's maiden ODI wicket

SA had a horrible start after electing to bat. They lost both Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in the second over. Arshdeep, bowling his first over, dismissed the duo on back-to-back balls. Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram counter-attacked for the next few overs, but Arshdeep removed the latter eventually. Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo were Arshdeep's last two scalps.

Arshdeep's maiden ODI fifer

Arshdeep's brilliance meant the Proteas suffered early blows in the match. The left-arm seamer took five wickets for just 37 runs in 10 overs. It was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Arshdeep, India's mainstay T20I seamer, also took his maiden wicket in the 50-over format. He did not have a wicket in his first three ODIs.

Third Indian with an ODI fifer in SA

Arshdeep has become only the third Indian to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa in ODI cricket. He is only behind Ashish Nehra (6/23 vs ENG, WC 2003) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/22 vs SA, 2018) on this list. This means Arshdeep is now the only Indian pacer to record an ODI fifer against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Avesh completes his maiden ODI four-fer

Arshdeep took SA's first four wickets after the hosts elected to bat. The two deliveries that followed the 1st Powerplay saw Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder depart. Avesh did the damage in his second over. The right-arm seamer then got rid of the dangerous David Miller and Keshav Maharaj to complete his four-wicket haul. Avesh conceded 27 runs in eight overs, including three maidens.

Ninth Indian pacer with this feat

Avesh has become the ninth Indian pacer to take more than three wickets in an ODI in South Africa. His compatriot Arshdeep also joined this list. Avesh now has the joint third-best ODI figures by an Indian pacer in SA, with Ajit Agarkar.

SA's lowest ODI total at home

As mentioned, South Africa's 116/10 is now their lowest total at home in ODI cricket. Their previous-lowest total in this regard was also against India. They scored 118 against the Men in Blue in 2018 in Centurion.

Iyer slams his 18th ODI fifty

Iyer, who has been in sublime form in ODIs of late, anchored India's run-chase against South Africa. The right-handed batter smashed 52 off 45 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six. He took India past 100 along with Sudharsan after Gaikwad departed early. Iyer slammed his 18th half-century in the 50-over format.

Sudharsan shines on ODI debut

Sudharsan immediately made a mark on his ODI debut. The left-handed batter scored a boundary off his first delivery in international cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls with the help of 9 fours (SR: 127.91). Sudharsan looked comfortable against both front-foot and back-foot balls. Although he lost Iyer, the youngster brought India home.

Fourth Indian opener with this feat

According to Cricbuzz, Sudharsan has become the fourth Indian opener to score 50+ runs on ODI debut. He has joined Robin Uthappa (86 vs ENG, 2006), KL Rahul (100* vs ZIM, 2016) and Faiz Fazal (55* vs ZIM, 2016) on this list. Overall, Sudharsan is the 17th Indian to register 50+ runs on ODI debut.