Avesh Khan takes his maiden four-fer in ODIs: Key stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Avesh Khan takes his maiden four-fer in ODIs: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:52 pm Dec 17, 202304:52 pm

Avesh Khan conceded 27 runs in eight overs

Seamer Avesh Khan starred for India as they bowled out South Africa for just 116 at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The right-arm seamer, who bowled in tandem with Arshdeep Singh, took four wickets. Meanwhile, Arshdeep took his maiden five-wicket haul in the format. Besides, Avesh registered his career-best bowling figures in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

2/4

Avesh concedes 27 runs in eight overs

Arshdeep took SA's first four wickets after the hosts elected to bat. The two deliveries that followed the 1st Powerplay saw Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder depart. Avesh did the damage in his second over. The right-arm seamer then got rid of the dangerous David Miller and Keshav Maharaj to complete his four-wicket haul. Avesh conceded 27 runs in eight overs, including three maidens.

3/4

A look at his career stats

As mentioned, Avesh picked up his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Avesh, playing his sixth ODI, has now raced to seven wickets at 34.42. The rest of his three wickets came against Zimbabwe in a single ODI (3/66 in 2022). Notably, Avesh has also represented India in 19 ODIs. He owns 18 wickets in this regard.

4/4

Ninth Indian pacer with this feat

Avesh has become the ninth Indian pacer to take more than three wickets in an ODI in South Africa. His compatriot Arshdeep also joined this list. Avesh now has the joint third-best ODI figures by an Indian pacer in SA, with Ajit Agarkar.