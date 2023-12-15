Perth Test: Pakistan placed at 132/2 after Australia post 487/10

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Pakistan debutant Aamer Jamal claimed a six-wicket haul (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan started their innings pretty well before Australia struck twice on Day 2 of the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Green have compiled 132/2 at stumps on Day 2 with Imam-ul-Haq and night watchman Khurram Shahzad remaining unbeaten. Pakistan still trail by 355 runs in the first innings of the Test match. Earlier, Australia managed 487/10. Here's more.

How did the day pan out?

Day 2 saw Australia resume on 346/5. Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey stitched a fine partnership before Aamer Jamal completed his 6/111 on Test debut. Marsh slammed 90 as Australia folded for 487. In reply, Pakistan started brilliantly with their openers adding 74 runs. Abdullah Shafique slammed 42 while Imam remained unbeaten on 38. Shan Masood scored a 43-ball 30.

A fine hand from Mitchell Marsh

Marsh slammed his fifth half-century in Test cricket with a 107-ball 90. Although he missed the century, it was a crucial knock that helped Australia reach a total of 487. His knock was laced with 15 fours and a solitary six. The all-rounder shared a 90-run stand with Carey. He has amassed 1,600 runs from 36 Tests at 28.57 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).

Aamer Jamal shines with 6/111 on Test debut

Pakistan pacer Jamal showed great heart as he finished with 6/111 on debut. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer registered the sixth-best figures by a Pakistan bowler on Test debut. He dismissed the likes of Travis Head, David Warner, Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. His bowling helped Pakistan restrict Australia below 500. Jamal owns 82 wickets in First-Class cricket in 29 matches.

Sixth-best bowling figures in Test debut for Pakistan

Overall, Jamal became the 14th Pakistan bowler to accomplish a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. While he now boasts the sixth-best returns on Test debut by a Pakistan bowler, his 6/111 are now also the second-best figures by a debutant Pakistan bowler in an away Test. He is only behind Arif Butt in this regard (6/89 versus Australia in Melbourne, 194).

Imam-ul-Haq completes 1,500 runs in Test cricket

Pakistan opener Imam accomplished his milestone of 1,500 runs in Test cricket with his 26th run in the first innings on Day 2. The 27-year-old has consumed 136 balls to dig in and battle hard. He now owns 1,512 runs from 23 matches at an average of 39.78. Imam has hammered three centuries and eight fifties in this format.

Lyon and Starc strike for Australia

After a 74-run opening stand between Imam and Shafique in 36.2 overs, it was veteran spinner Nathan Lyon who broke the deadlock. Shan Masood added 49 runs with Imam, to take the total beyond the 100-run mark. Later, Starc also came up with a wicket to dismiss the Pakistan skipper. Masood played a loose drive and was caught out. He had minimal foot movement.