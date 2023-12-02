India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 predictions

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:28 pm Dec 02, 202307:28 pm

India are 3-1 up in the five-match T20I series heading into the last game (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Australia will fight for pride in the fifth and final T20I against India in Bengaluru. Team India won the last match in Raipur and sealed the series. Notably, it's a dead rubber in Bengaluru but both teams will look to take this opportunity to try out new players with the T20 World Cup coming up next year. Here we look at the match preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 30 T20Is while India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 18 matches in comparison to Australia's 11 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Kangaroos have won only five out of the 13 T20Is that they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Venue, broadcast details, timing and more

The fifth T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 3. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. India have featured in six T20Is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning only two matches.

A look at the probable line-ups

India's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar. Australia's probable XI: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (Captain & wicket-keeper), Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, and Jason Behrendorff.

Australia need their young guns to step up

Australia were decent with the ball in the last game. Despite giving up runs in the middle phase, they clawed their way back in the slog overs. However, their batting was a major disappointment. The likes of Philippe, Hardie and McDermott need to step up their game against quality spinners. Overall, these players need more exposure in these conditions.

Decoding the key stats

Suryakumar is India's highest run-getter in T20Is this year with 572 runs in 15 matches. He has hammered five 50-plus scores in 2023. Wade has returned with 465 runs versus India across 15 T20I games. The tally includes three fifties. He is yet to be dismissed in this T20I series. Axar is India's second-highest wicket-taker against Australia in T20Is with 13 wickets.

Dream11 fantasy cricket picks

Fantasy option 1: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Matthew Wade, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, and Avesh Khan. Fantasy option 2: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Matthew Wade, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff, and Ben Dwarshuis.