Yuzvendra Chahal claims six-fer, surpasses 200 List A wickets: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:11 pm Nov 23, 202303:11 pm

Yuzvendra Chahal shined for Haryana in their opening encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Yuzvendra Chahal shined for Haryana in their opening encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season versus Uttarakhand. Chahal went on to claim six wickets for just 26 runs in 10 overs. With this feat, Chahal went past 200 career wickets in List A cricket. Notably, Haryana bowled out Uttarakhand for just 207 in 47.4 overs. Here are his stats.

Chahal shines against Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand were off to a good start as the openers added 60 runs. Haryana then came back to the contest in Anand, reducing their opponents to 100/5. A 75-run stand between Aditya Tare and Akhil Rawat handed Uttarakhand a bit of respite. It was Chahal who broke the opening stand and also picked the wickets of Tare and Rawat. Chahal bowled two maiden overs.

Chahal scripts these records

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now gone past 200 wickets in the 50-over format. He came into the contest with 196 wickets from 129 games. Chahal now has 202 scalps at an average of over 25. He picked his fifth five-wicket haul. Notably, 121 of his wickets have come for India in ODIs. Chahal also recorded his second-best figures in the format (Best: 6/24).

Chahal is the most successful Indian bowler in T20s

Besides 202 wickets in the 50-over format, Chahal also owns 336 wickets in the 20-over format at 23.39. It's the most by an Indian bowler. He is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is (96 at 25.09). Chahal owns 96 First-Class scalps.

Chahal got snubbed for the Australia T20I series

Chahal was surprisingly omitted from the 15-member Indian squad for the five-match T20I series versus Australia, starting November 23 in Vishakapatnam. Despite being India's best performer in the format, the selectors went with Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel as the primary spinners.