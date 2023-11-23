Mayank Agarwal smashes his 14th List A century: Key stats

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed a superb 157-run knock (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed a superb 157-run knock in the opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season versus Jammu and Kashmir. Mayank added 267 runs for the first wicket alongside Ravikumar Samarth (123) to help Karnataka smash their highest-ever score in List A cricket. Karnataka managed 402/2 in 50 overs. Notably, Mayank slammed his 14th List A hundred.

Mayank shines as Karnataka post 402/2

It was easy sailing for the Karnataka openers who set the base with a mammoth stand. Mayank and Samarth looked comfortable and scored at a solid rate. After Samarth's dismissal in the 39th over, Mayank and Devdutt Padikkal added 60 runs in no time. Mayank perished in the 44th over. His knock was laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

14th hundred and over 4,700 runs in List A cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 105th match in the 50-over format, Mayank has raced to 4,794 runs at an average of over 46. He smashed his 14th hundred in the format, besides also owning 22 half-centuries. Mayank's strike rate in the format reads close to 100. He represented India in 5 ODIs, scoring 86 runs at 17.20.

Karnataka post their highest score in List A cricket

Karnataka have recorded their highest score in the List A format. As per Sportstar, Karnataka surpassed their previous highest total of 359/7 against Punjab in the 2014 Vijay Hazare Trophy final.