Rashid Khan to miss BBL 13: Decoding his tournament stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:51 pm Nov 23, 202301:51 pm

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss the upcoming 13th season of the Big Bash League (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss the upcoming 13th season of the Big Bash League (BBL). Rashid suffered a back injury and will undergo a minor surgery. Rashid's franchise, the Adelaide Strikers, issued a statement confirming the same. So far, the Strikers haven't announced a replacement player for Rashid. The BBL 13 season starts from December 7 onward. Here's more.

Rashid has withdrawn from the upcoming BBL 13

"Rashid has withdrawn from the upcoming BBL 13 due to a back injury which requires a minor operation," Strikers said in a statement on Thursday. "Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favorite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Strikers General Manager of cricket Tim Nielsen said.

'Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers'

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game," added Nielsen.

Rashid picked 11 wickets in CWC 2023

Rashid last played for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup earlier this month. Afghanistan were superb, clocking four wins and were in contention for a semi-final spot till their last league game against South Africa. Notably, Rashid finished the ICC World Cup 2023 with 11 wickets, the most for Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. In 103 ODIs, Rashid owns 183 scalps at 20.48.

Rashid averages 17.51 in the BBL

Rashid has featured in 69 BBL matches, picking 98 wickets at an average of 17.51. As per ESPNcricinfo, with bowlers above 50 wickets in the BBL, Rashid owns the best bowling average. His strike rate reads 16.31. Meanwhile, Rashid's 6/17 against Brisbane Heat in 2022 is the third-best bowling figures in BBL history. He is one of the three bowlers with a six-wicket haul.

Highest wicket-taker for the Adelaide Strikers

Rashid made his BBL debut in 2017 and has plied his trade for the Strikers. He owns the most number of wickets for the franchise in BBL history. Peter Siddle is the only other bowler for the Strikers with 90-plus scalps (91).

Second-highest wicket-taker in the 20-over format

Rashid is a legend in the T20 cricket sector. He owns the second-highest number of wickets. Rashid has 556 scalps at 18.30. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo (619). Rashid owns 11 four-fers and four five-wicket hauls. He has 130 scalps for Afghanistan in T20Is.