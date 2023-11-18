David Warner vs India in ODIs: Decoding the stats

David Warner vs India in ODIs: Decoding the stats

David Warner has slammed three ODI hundreds against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian veteran batter David Warner will look to be at his best when the Kangaroos face India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Warner is a crucial part of this Australian batting lineup and the Aussies will hope that he fires in the big clash. He has a decent ODI record against the Men in Blue. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Warner has been Australia's highest run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup and he has batted with a positive approach which shows in his strike rate of 107.53. Although Travis Head is the aggressor between the two Aussie openers, Warner also keeps the scoreboard moving. Considering that this could be his last ODI World Cup game, he will aim to finish with a bang.

Warner averages 50.62 against India in ODIs

The 37-year-old dasher has amassed 1,215 runs in 26 ODIs against India at an impressive average of 50.62. Warner owns three hundreds and nine fifties. Among active Australian batters, only Steve Smith (1,306) has scored more runs against India in ODIs. 128* reads his highest score against India which happened in 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Breaking down his ODI numbers versus India

In 13 away (home of opposition) ODIs, Warner has amassed 616 runs at 51.33 courtesy of two tons and four fifties. In 12 home ODIs against India, he owns 543 runs at 49.36 (100: 1, 50s: 4). In one neutral game, Warner smashed 56 runs.

A look at Warner's ODI World Cup numbers

Warner has been very consistent for Australia over the years, especially in these big tournaments. He owns 1,520 runs in the ODI World Cup history at 58.46. The veteran batter has amassed six centuries and five fifties in this competition. Only Rohit Sharma (seven)is ahead of him in terms of ODI World Cup tons. Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting (1,743) is ahead of him.

Here's Warner's stellar ODI numbers

The 37-year-old has compiled 6,925 runs in 160 ODIs at an average of 45.55. He has slammed 33 fifties and 22 centuries in this format. Warner is 75 runs shy of becoming the sixth Australian to accomplish 7,000 runs in ODI cricket. As an opener, he is the second-highest ODI run-scorer for Australia after Adam Gilchrist. He has smashed 130 sixes in ODIs.

Joint-fastest to complete 1,000 ODI World Cup runs

Warner became the fastest to 1,000 ODI WC runs against India in Chennai in 19 innings. Days later, Rohit also matched the same record. Now the duo are sitting at the top. They broke Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers' record of 20 innings.