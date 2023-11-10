World Cup 2023, Australia vs Bangladesh: Presenting the statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:05 am Nov 10, 202310:05 am

The Aussies are already through to the semi-finals (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia and Bangladesh will cross swords in their respective last league-stage game in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host this game on November 11. While the Aussies are already through to the semi-finals, the Tigers have been eliminated and are seeking a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Here is the statistical preview.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first in Pune have won six of the 11 ODIs played here with the average first innings score being 303. India own the highest successful chase at this venue, 351 versus England in 2017. No total of 280 or less has been successfully defended at this venue. While Australia won their solitary game here, Bangladesh lost in their only previous outing here.

A look at the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have defeated the Aussies only once in ODI cricket. While 19 games went in the Australian team's favor, one of their games got washed out. In ODI WCs, the two sides have met thrice, and unsurprisingly, the Men in Yellow emerged winners on all occasions. The Tigers would be raring to improve their record.

Warner averages nearly 60 in the ODI World Cup

David Warner has been Australia's main man when it comes to batting. The veteran has hammered 1,438 runs from 26 World Cup matches at an average of 59.91. He has smashed six centuries and three fifties. Among Australians, he is only behind Ricky Ponting (1,743) in terms of World Cup runs. He has hammered two centuries in the ongoing event.

Other Aussie batters in solid form

Besides Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell have smashed centuries in the ongoing competition. Maxwell, in fact, clobbered a historic double-ton in his previous outing against Afghanistan. Earlier, he also slammed the fastest hundred in WC history, off 40 balls versus Netherlands. Marnus Labuschagne has also managed a couple of 50-plus scores.

Zampa has been on a roll

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa has claimed 20 scalps in the ongoing tournament, the second-most for any bowler. While Josh Hazlewood has claimed 12 scalps, Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins own 10 wickets apiece. All-rounders Maxwell, Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis have also contributed significantly with the ball.

Top stats on offer for Bangladesh batters

Mahmudullah with 296 runs is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup. He has slammed a century and a fifty till now. Litton Das has returned with 248 runs and is the only other Bangladesh batter with 200-plus runs in the ongoing tournament. Najmul Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim are Bangladesh's two leading run-getters this year with 875 and 776 runs respectively.

A look at the Bangladesh bowling attack

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are Bangladesh's most successful bowlers this year with 25 and 26 wickets, respectively. Mehidy Hasan is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 10 wickets from eight matches. The spinner has returned with 22 dismissals in ODIs this year. Shakib Al Hasan has claimed 23 wickets in 2023 in ODIs.

A look at the approaching milestones

Litton needs two runs to accomplish 2,500 runs in this format. Taskin is six wickets shy of completing 100 ODI scalps. Warner can equal Rohit Sharma's tally of most ODI WC tons (7). He needs 62 runs to become the second Aussie batter to accomplish 1,500 WC runs. Stoinis needs three scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets.