ICC World Cup, SA vs AFG: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:17 am Nov 10, 202309:17 am

SA are through to the semi-finals (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa and Afghanistan are up against each other in their respective last league-stage game in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While the Proteas side is already through to the semi-finals, Afghanistan are practically eliminated as they need to beat SA by an unthinkable margin to displace New Zealand at the fourth spot. Here we present the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on November 10 (2:00pm IST). The pitch here is usually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. If black soil is used for the surface, any total below 300 will not be safe. Owing to the dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl first.

Will rain play any part?

It will be a hazy day in Ahmedabad with absolutely no chance of rain. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around 26-36 degrees Celsius during the duel. With the humidity level being around 33%, the dew is expected to set in the evening. Hence, the team bowling second can have a hard time.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue, previously known as the Motera Stadium, has hosted 31 ODIs. Teams batting first have won 17 times (Average first innings score: 237). 365/2 by South Africa vs India in 2010 is the highest ODI score here. India own the highest successful chase here, 325 versus West Indies in 2002. 196 by West Indies against India in 1988 is the lowest-defended target here.

Here are the probable XIs

South Africa probable XI: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee. Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhi (WK), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.