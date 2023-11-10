Decoding the highest wicket-takers in international cricket for New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 03:48 am Nov 10, 202303:48 am

Boult is the fresh entrant in the 600-plus wicket club for New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult joined an exclusive club in match number 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. Boult, who took three wickets for 37 runs from his 10 overs against Sri Lanka, went past 600 international scalps. He became the third New Zealand bowler to achieve the mark. Here we decode the highest wicket-takers in international cricket for New Zealand.

Why does this story matter?

Boult was sensational for the Kiwis as he finished with three maidens and a three-fer. All of Boult's three scalps came in the powerplay overs (1-10). Notably, NZ bowled out SL for just 171 before winning the World Cup match in 24.2 overs with five wickets to spare. Boult became the sixth bowler in ODI World Cups to breach the 50-wicket mark as well.

Southee leads the chart with 732 wickets

NZ pacer Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker for NZ in terms of international scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, veteran pacer Southee owns 732 scalps from 368 matches at 49.33. Southee owns 218 ODI scalps at 33.70 (3rd-highest). Besides, the right-arm pacer has claimed 370 scalps in Test cricket at 28.98 (second-highest). In the 20-over format, Southee has grabbed 144 scalps at 23.62 (highest).

Vettori is second with 696 scalps

Former spinner Daniel Vettori finished his career with 696 international scalps for NZ at 32.43. Overall, he owns 705 international scalps (also for ICC). Vettori took 297 ODI wickets which is the highest by a New Zealander, averaging 31.96. In 112 Tests, he claimed 361 scalps at 34.15 (second-highest). Meanwhile, in 34 T20Is, the left-arm spinner managed 38 scalps at 19.68.

Boult breaks the 600-wicket barrier

Boult is the fresh entrant in the 600-plus wicket club for New Zealand. Boult averages 25.66 in international cricket. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for NZ in ODIs, claiming 210 scalps at 24.09. In 78 Tests, Boult has accumulated 317 scalps at 27.49. Meanwhile, in 55 matches in the 20-over format, he owns 74 wickets at 22.25.

Sir Richard Hadlee took 589 scalps

Sir Richard Hadlee finished his amazing career with a total of 589 wickets in international cricket at an average of 22.10. Hadlee is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in the longest format. He managed a sensational tally of 431 scalps at 22.39. Meanwhile, in 115 ODI matches, the legend took 158 scalps at 21.56.

