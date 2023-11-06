Angelo Mathews involved in first-ever timed-out dismissal in international cricket

Angelo Mathews involved in first-ever timed-out dismissal in international cricket

By Parth Dhall 05:02 pm Nov 06, 2023

Bangladesh did not withdraw their appeal

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was involved in a bizarre dismissal against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Delhi. Mathews was timed out after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the same. As per the rules, the incoming batter should be out in the middle within three minutes of the last dismissal. Here are further details.

Here's what happened in the middle

Mathews, a veteran batter, arrived in the center after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over. While taking guard, the former realized that he had some issues with his helmet. Mathews then called for a replacement, but Bangladesh appealed for a time-out. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth had to abide by the rules and raise the finger.

MCC rule for timed-out dismissal

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

A two-minute limit for World Cup 2023

While the general rule has a three-minute limit, the playing conditions for World Cup 2023 are different. In the ongoing tournament, "the incoming batters are expected to be ready within 120 seconds (2 minutes). If they are late they will be out - Timed out."

Did Mathews take more than two minutes?

Mathews walked into the field within the stipulated two minutes, but the helmet replacement was the reason for the delay. Upon taking strike, he seemed to have had some issues with his helmet strap. While Mathews received a new helmet, Bangladesh appealed for timed out as the former couldn't face his first ball within two minutes. Mathews couldn't convince the umpires and departed.

First-ever timed-out dismissal in international cricket

According to ESPNcricinfo, this was the first-ever timed-out dismissal in international cricket (men or women). Before this match, this happened only six times in any format, with each of these coming First-Class cricket.

When Sourav Ganguly took six minutes to reach the crease

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain, faced a similar situation in a 2006 Test against South Africa. He took six minutes to reach the crease. Ganguly had a delay after Sachin Tendulkar, who went in at the fall of the second wicket, was sent off as he had spent 18 minutes off the field the previous day. Therefore, the former wasn't timed out.

The spirit-of-the-game debate

The peculiar timed-out dismissal has once again flared up the debate regarding the spirit of the game. In the past, several unusual modes of dismissals have made headlines, the run-out at the non-striker's end being the recent one. The cricket fraternity was divided over the dismissal, formerly referred to as 'Mankading'. However, the MCC, earlier this year, tweaked the wording to remove all confusion.