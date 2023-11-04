World Cup: Labuschagne's heroics power Australia to 286 versus England

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:06 pm Nov 04, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne was the only Australian batter to smash a fifty

Australia compiled a competitive total of 286/10 against England in match number 36 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Marnus Labuschagne (71), Cameron Green (47) and Steve Smith (44) played valuable knocks for the Kangaroos in a crucial fixture. Although they kept losing wickets, they did put up a decent score on board. Here's more.

Australia lost Travis Head early

Travis Head announced his arrival in the ODI World Cup with a blazing century against New Zealand in the last game. It was also his debut World Cup game. However, he couldn't replicate that performance against England as Chris Woakes made the new ball talk for England. The pacer found his edge and Joe Root completed the subsequent catch in the second over.

Smith and Labuschagne added 75 runs

After losing the first two wickets, Smith and Labuschagne consolidated the innings. They rotated the strike and complimented each other very well. They both also got their eye in and were looking at ease. The Aussie duo added 75 runs until Smith played a rash shot against Adil Rashid to get himself dismissed. However, the two batters provided the platform for the middle order.

A crucial knock under pressure from Labuschagne

Labuschagne showed grit and determination to play a superb 71-run knock against England. He hammered his 10th ODI fifty in only 45 matches at an average of 37.56. Labuschagne also surpassed 1,500 (1,540) runs in this format and became the 37th Aussie batter to accomplish that milestone in ODIs. He also slammed 230 runs in ODIs against England from seven matches at 38.33.

A vital hand from Green

Green came to the crease when Australia 113/3 and stitched a 61-run partnership with Labuschagne, taking the team's total beyond the 170-run mark. The lanky all-rounder slammed a 52-ball 47 and missed out on his second ODI fifty. He smashed five boundaries during his knock. He added 45 crucial runs with Marcus Stoinis beyond getting dismissed trying to play a cheeky shot.

Adil Rashid dismissed Smith once again

Rashid has now dismissed Smith seven times in ODIs, the most dismissals for the Australian against a bowler in this format. India's Hardik Pandya (5) and Mohammed Shami (4) are in second and third position respectively. Overall, he finished was England's best with figures of 2/38 from his 10 overs. He also dismissed Josh Inglis. He has claimed 21 wickets in ODI World Cup.

A fantastic spell from Woakes

Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England on the day as he finished with 4/54 from 9.3 overs. The pacer removed the Australian openers, Head and Warner with the new ball. Later, he bowled his slower deliveries in the last over of the innings dismissing Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc. Woakes has claimed 36 wickets in 22 ODIs against Australia.

A look at England's bowling performance

Woakes led the charge for England with 4/54, claiming 171 ODI scalps. Rashid finished with 2/38 and has returned with 194 scalps in 133 matches at 32.30. David Willey returned with 1/48 while claiming 95 ODI wickets. Meanwhile, Wood claimed figures of 2/70 from his 10 overs. He has claimed 77 ODI wickets. Liam Livingstone finished with 1/42 from his six overs.