Marnus Labuschagne hammers his second World Cup fifty: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Marnus Labuschagne hammers his second World Cup fifty: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:53 pm Nov 04, 202305:53 pm

Marnus Labuschagne slammed his 10th ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne smashed a superb knock against England in match number 36 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Australian registered his 10th ODI fifty and only his second in the ODI World Cup. During his 83-ball 71, Labuschagne slammed seven boundaries. Australia were 178/5 in 33 overs when the set batter was dismissed. Here's more.

2/6

A composed knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne showed great character and determination to see off the tough time when Australia lost both their openers inside six overs. He along with Steve Smith added 75 runs to steady the ship for Australia. Later, he stitched a crucial 61-run partnership with Cameron Green to take the total beyond 170. Eventually, Mark Wood trapped him right in front of the wickets.

3/6

Labuchagne completes 1,500 ODI runs

Labuschagne raced past 1,500 ODI runs during this knock against England. He needed 31 runs to reach the milestone. Playing his 45th ODI, he owns 1,540 runs at an average of 37.56. Besides slamming 10 fifties, he has also hammered two centuries. Notably, he became the 37th Australian batter to achieve this milestone. He has amassed 272 runs in ODI World Cup at 38.85.

4/6

A look at his numbers against England

Labuschagne surpassed 200 ODI runs against England with this knock. He currently owns 230 runs in seven matches against the Three Lions at 38.33. This is only his second ODI fifty against them. Notably, this is his highest score against England in ODIs.

5/6

Breaking down Labuschagne's ODI numbers

Labuschagne has amassed 262 runs in 10 home ODIs at an average of 29.11, slamming four fifties. In 29 away (home of opposition) matches, he has compiled 1,033 runs in 39.73, hammering two hundred and four fifties. Lastly, Labuschagne has returned with 245 runs in six neutral venue matches at an average of 40.83. He slammed two fifties in these matches.

6/6

Australia's second-highest run-getter in ODIs (2023)

The 29-year-old has had a sensational year having scored 736 runs in 18 ODIs in 2023 at an average of 46. Labuschagne has slammed four fifties and a solitary ton. Notably, he is Australia's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2023. Only David Warner is ahead of him this year with 818 runs in this format. No other Australian batter has amassed 700-plus runs.