Virat Kohli races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:59 pm Nov 02, 202302:59 pm

2023 is Kohli's best year in terms of ODI strike rate (Source: X/@BCCI)

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has raced past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. The former Indian skipper accomplished this milestone with a steady knock against Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He entered the match, needing 34 runs to get the milestone. Kohli has smoked three fifties and a ton in the ongoing event.

2/4

Kohli joins these names

Kohli took just 23 games to complete 1,000 runs in the ongoing year. His average and strike rate in 2023 is over 65 and 102, respectively. The tally includes four tons and five half-centuries. Kohli teammates Rohit Sharma (1,060), Shubman Gill (1,350-plus), and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (1,108) are the only other batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs this year.

3/4

Kohli accomplishes the feat for eighth time

Kohli has now smoked 1,000-plus ODI runs in eight calendar years, the most for any batter. He has broken the tie with Sachin Tendulkar, who accomplished the milestone seven times. Kohli reached the milestone in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019 as well. His best year in terms of ODI runs came in 2017 as he finished with 1,460 runs at 76.84.

4/4

Here are his ODI numbers

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed over 13,450 runs. His average of 57-plus is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 69 half-centuries in ODI cricket. He has raced past 380 runs in the ongoing World Cup.