India go past NZ to claim this World Cup record

1/6

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:17 am Oct 30, 202309:17 am

India beat England by 100 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Team India thrashed defending champions England in Lucknow to claim their sixth consecutive win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Rohit Sharma's men successfully defended 229, bowling England out for 129. While skipper Rohit scored a gutsy 87 with the bat, Mohammed Shami claimed a four-wicket haul. India have now displaced New Zealand as the team with the second-most wins in ODI WCs.

2/6

India go past New Zealand

This was India's 59th victory in ODI WCs as they have overtaken NZ's tally of 58 triumphs in the competition. Notably, India accomplished this feat in 90 games while the Kiwis boast 58 wins in 95 outings. Unsurprisingly, five-time champions Australia top this list with 73 wins in 100 matches. Meanwhile, England occupy the fourth place with 49 wins in 89 outings.

3/6

Second-highest win percentage

Notably, India's win percentage of 67.04% in ODI World Cups is only second to that of Australia (74.24%). NZ (62.23%) and South Africa (63.76%) are the only other teams with a win percentage of over 60%. Meanwhile, India have 27 wins, four defeats, a solitary tie in WCs since the 2011 edition. No other team has won more matches in this period.

4/6

Second-most wins in ODI cricket

Notably, India also own the second-most wins in ODI cricket, 553 in 1,047 games. While they have lost 441 matches, nine games have ended in a draw (NR: 44). While only the Aussies have claimed more victories (601) in the format, no other side has played over 1,000 games in ODIs. The Aussies have featured in 992 ODIs so far.

5/6

India score 229/9 on a tricky Lucknow surface

India were off to a patchy start after England put them in to bat. Although Rohit continued his impressive run, he lost Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer at the other end. Rohit added 91 runs with KL Rahul, taking India past 130. However, the duo departed before the 200-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav's cameo took India to 229/9. David Willey took three wickets.

6/6

England lose by 100 runs

England started well, with openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan adding 30 runs. However, brilliant spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Shami mowed England down to 39/4. Kuldeep too chipped in during the middle overs as England were down to 98/8. Only Liam Livingstone managed to touch the 20-run mark for England. Shami took four wickets, while Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav shared five.