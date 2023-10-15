Harry Brook's maiden World Cup half-century goes in vain

Harry Brook smashed a fighting 66

Batter Harry Brook turned out to be England's only half-centurion as the defending champions lost to Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Delhi. Brook's 66-run knock went in vain as England failed to chase 285 on a spin-friendly surface. It was his maiden World Cup fifty. England lost eight wickets to spin, with Brook also falling to Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan restrict England to 215, win by 69 runs

England never looked comfortable while chasing 285. Their star batters Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root departed in the first Powerplay. It was a dominant show by spinners Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb as England plunged to 138/6. Brook fared well, but Mujeeb dismissed him to fuel Afghanistan's win. Rashid took England's final two wickets as Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

England's lone warrior in the match

Brook emerged as England's only half-centurion in the match. The right-handed batter spent time on the crease and played the spinners well but lost support from other batters. Brook smashed 66 off 61 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. He slammed his second half-century in ODI cricket, but it came in a losing cause.

A look at Brook's ODI career

Brook, now England's mainstay batter in Test cricket, is relatively new to the 50-over format. He wasn't included in England's initial squad for the ongoing World Cup, but Jason Roy's injury catapulted the former to the side. Brook now has 234 runs from nine ODIs at an average of 26.00. The tally includes a couple of fifties.