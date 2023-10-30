Inzamam-ul-Haq quits as Pakistan cricket team's chief selector: Here's why

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Inzamam-ul-Haq quits as Pakistan cricket team's chief selector: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 09:27 pm Oct 30, 202309:27 pm

Inzamam was re-appointed as Pakistan cricket team's chief selector in August this year

In a major development, Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team on October 30. It is understood that Inzamam, the former Pakistan captain, is facing an inquiry pertaining to a potential conflict of interest. Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a five-member committee to investigate these allegations. Inzamam will resume his role if he gets a clean chit.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Inzamam, one of the greatest batters, retired from international cricket in 2007. In 2012, he was temporarily appointed as Pakistan's batting consultant. Three years later, he was appointed as the head coach of Afghanistan. Inzamam took charge as Pakistan's chief selector and held the role until July 2019. He was re-appointed in August this year. Inzamam has once again stepped down from the role.

3/8

Here's the official statement

"We are available all the time to serve the country. Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe," he told The Dawn. "I have a 20-year cricket career during which I represented Pakistan. I am not someone who people don't know. When such allegations are leveled, it hurts."

4/8

Inzamam was questioned over conflict of interest

Inzamam resigned after meeting PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore. He was questioned over a potential conflict of interest. Several reports suggested that Inzamam is among the active directors in a UK-based company called Yazoo International Ltd. Talha Rehmani, one of the directors, is also the managing director of Saya Corporation, an agency that represents several cricketers, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

5/8

Is there a conflict of interest?

As per the media reports, it is being speculated whether Inzamam can be Pakistan's chief selector and the Yazoo director simultaneously. The PCB has likely linked the conflict of interest to the World Cup team selection process.

6/8

PCB would look into the matter

Ashraf told a local journalist that the PCB would scrutinize these allegations. He didn't push Inzamam to resign but told him about the fact-finding committee set to be formed to investigate the allegations. Inzamam then gave his resignation but also stated that he was open to resuming his role. "If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role," Inzamam said.

7/8

One of Pakistan's greatest batters

Inzamam played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and one T20I in his illustrious career. To date, he is Pakistan's leading run-getter in ODIs, having racked up 11,739 at an average of 39.52. He also owns 10 tons in the format. Inzamam has the third-most runs for Pakistan in Test cricket. He smashed 8,830 runs at 49.50 (25 hundreds). He led Pakistan to 52 ODI wins.

8/8

Four consecutive defeats for Pakistan

Pakistan have been in hot water in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. They have lost four of their six games so far. With four back-to-back defeats, the Men in Green are on the brink of being knocked out of the semis race. Afghanistan too stole a win against Pakistan in the tournament. Pakistan will next face Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on October 31.