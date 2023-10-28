Matthew Wade named Australia's captain for India T20I series

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Matthew Wade named Australia's captain for India T20I series

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:06 am Oct 28, 202310:06 am

Mitchell Marsh is among the many rested players (Source: X/@ICC)

Matthew Wade will lead Australia's 15-player squad in a five-match T20I series against hosts India in November, four days after the 2023 World Cup final. Veteran batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who had missed the South Africa tour, have returned to the T20I squad. Mitchell Marsh, who led the Aussies in the SA T20I series in August-September, is among the many rested players.

2/5

Here are the rested players

Besides Marsh, all-rounder Cameron Green and pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been rested to prepare for the upcoming Test summer. Ashton Agar, who is still recovering from his calf injury, was not considered for selection. Meanwhile, Travis Head, who has recovered from his fractured hand, has been named in the squad.

3/5

Australia's squad for India T20I series

Squad: Matthew Wade, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

4/5

Here is what Bailey said

The focus will again shift to T20Is following the WC with the ICC T20 World Cup taking place next year. Speaking on the squad, George Bailey, chair of the selection panel, said: "It's an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage." "We hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group."

5/5

Bailey backs Wade to do well

Wade, who seemed to have fallen out of scheme of things following the 2022 T20 WC, has received the backing from Bailey. "Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series." "Like Marsh in the SA series, this is another great opportunity to further deepen our international leadership experience"