World Cup: Unique batting records scripted by South Africa

By Parth Dhall 01:52 pm Nov 02, 2023

Quinton de Kock has four centuries in World Cup 2023

South Africa once again compiled a 350-plus total in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, this time against New Zealand in Pune. They racked up 357/4, with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen being the centurions. David Miller also smashed a 30-ball 53 to add the finishing touch. This was South Africa's fourth 350-plus total in World Cup 2023.

Most sixes by a side in a WC edition

SA's batting attack has gone from strength to strength in World Cup 2023. De Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller have tormented most of the bowling attacks. Even Marco Jansen has joined the party. SA now have the most sixes by a side in a single WC edition (82). They surpassed England in this regard (76 in 2019).

Most 350+ totals by a team in a WC edition

Against New Zealand, the Proteas have crossed the 300-run mark for the eighth consecutive innings while batting first. They now have nine totals of 350-plus runs in ODI World Cups, the joint-most with Australia. India have four such totals. SA now have the most 350+ totals by a team in a World Cup edition. They broke a tie with Australia (three in WC 2023).

Attacking display in last 10 overs

The attacking display of South Africa's batters in the slog overs has helped them big time. Against New Zealand, they hammered 119 runs for two wickets in the last 10 overs. Their score in overs 41-50 batting first in World Cup 2023: 137/2 vs SL, 79/4 vs AUS, 143/2 vs ENG, 144/2 vs BAN, and 119/2 vs NZ.

Joint-most individual tons by a team in a WC edition

South Africa have had several centurions in the ongoing World Cup edition. De Kock (four), van der Dussen (two), Klaasen (one), and Markram (one) are those names. SA now have the joint-most individual tons by a team in a WC edition, with SL (2015).

Joint second-most tons in a WC edition

De Kock continues to rule the roost with a plethora of runs. He smashed his fourth century of the ongoing World Cup edition during the New Zealand game. De Kock equaled Kumar Sangakkara in terms of tons in a single World Cup edition (4). Sangakkara had hammered four tons in the 2015 edition. India's Rohit Sharma leads the show with five centuries in 2019.

Most runs by a wicket-keeper in a single WC edition

De Kock is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup edition. He has smashed 545 runs from seven matches at 77.86. The tally includes a strike rate of 112.60.s The Proteas opener now has the most runs by a designated wicket-keeper in a World Cup edition. He broke the record of Sangakkara (541 runs in 2015).

Most sixes by a wicket-keeper in ODI World Cups

De Kock has the most sixes by a wicket-keeper in ODI World Cups (22). During the NZ match, he went past Australian legend Adam Gilchrist in this regard (19). Notably, Gilchrist and de Kock are the only wicket-keepers with over 15 WC sixes.

Markram owns the second-fastest World Cup ton

SA's tournament opener against Sri Lanka saw Markram smash the fastest-ever ODI World Cup ton, off 49 balls. His 106 powered SA to the highest-ever WC total (428/5). He broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in 2011. Australia's Glenn Maxwell recently overtook Markram with a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.

Highest total in WC history

SA posted 428/5 against SL, now the highest-ever WC total. They surpassed Australia's 417/6 in 50 overs versus Afghanistan in 2015. SA are the only team with three 400-plus scores in World Cup history. India are the only other side with a 400-plus WC score.