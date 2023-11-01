Quinton de Kock breaks records with fourth ODI WC century

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Quinton de Kock breaks records with fourth ODI WC century

By Rajdeep Saha 05:01 pm Nov 01, 202305:01 pm

De Kock hammered his 4th World Cup century in the 2023 edition (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Quinton de Kock smashed his fourth ton in ICC Cricket World Cups. The South African opener has been in remarkable form in the ongoing competition. All of his four ODI World Cup tons have come in the ongoing edition being held in India. De Kock got to his 4th hundred versus New Zealand in match number 32 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

2/6

De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen floor NZ

De Kock and Temba Bavuma shared 38 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, De Kock was rock solid alongside Rassie van der Dussen. Together, the duo added a 200-run stand which is now the highest for any wicket for SA against New Zealand in ODIs. Notably, De Kock got to his hundred with a six. He was dismissed for 114 by Tim Southee.

3/6

De Kock equals Sangakkara's record

De Kock equaled the record of former Sri Lankan ace Kumar Sangakkara in terms of tons in a single World Cup edition (4). Sangakkara had hammered four tons in the 2015 edition. India's Rohit Sharma leads the show with 5 centuries in 2019.

4/6

500 runs for De Kock in World Cup 2023

De Kock has become the first player in the 2023 World Cup edition to register 500-plus runs (545). His scores in the ongoing WC are 100 vs SL, 109 vs AUS, 20 vs NED, 4 vs ENG, 174 vs BAN, 24 vs PAK, and 114 vs NZ*. He is the first batter also to smash 50-plus fours in the ongoing tourney (54).

5/6

8,000 List A runs for De Kock

En route to his century, De Kock also went past 8,000 runs in List A cricket. He has taken 193 games to accomplish 8,000 runs in the format. He currently averages over 44 in the format, striking at 97-plus. Notably, QDK made his List A debut during the 2009 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. His ODI debut came in January 2013.

6/6

21 ODI tons for De Kock

De Kock now owns 21 ODI centuries, going level with Herschelle Gibbs. Only Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25) have scored more ODI tons for South Africa. Playing his 152nd ODI, De Kock owns over 6,700 runs (6,721).