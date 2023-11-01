Decoding the most successful bowlers after 100 ODI matches

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:32 pm Nov 01, 202304:32 pm

Rashid Khan became the fourth Afghanistan player to complete 100 ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ACBPOfficials)

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Monday to register their third win of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It was a momentous occasion for Afghanistan as they celebrated Rashid Khan's 100th ODI match. The leg-spinner had a decent outing as he finished with 1/50 from his 10 overs. Here we decode the highest wicket-takers after 100 ODI matches.

Rashid Khan (179 wickets)

Rashid is the latest entrant on this list as he scalped 179 wickets in 100 ODIs. The leggie is Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker in this format. He also owns four fifers and six four-wicket hauls. Rashid's average of 20.31 is the best among Afghanisthan bowlers with 50-plus wickets in ODIs. His figures of 7/18 are the best among Afghanistani bowlers in this format.

Brett Lee (179 wickets)

Brett Lee claimed 179 wickets from his first 100 ODI matches. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs with 380 wickets at an average of 23.36. Lee is tied with Glenn McGrath for the most wickets for Australia with 380 ODI wickets. The former speedster owns nine fifers, joint-most for Australia along with Mitchell Starc. Lee claimed 35 World Cup wickets.

Saqlain Mushtaq (189 wickets)

One of the best spinners during his era, Saqlain Mushtaq claimed 189 wickets from his first 100 ODIs. He is Pakistan's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 288 wickets from 169 matches. Mushtaq's ODI average of 21.78 is the best among Pakistan bowlers with 100-plus wickets in this format. The spinner owns six fifers and 11 four-wicket hauls while maintaining an economy rate of 4.29.

Trent Boult (190 wickets)

Trent Boult with 190 wickets from his first 100 ODIs is the second-highest wicket-taker. He is New Zealand's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 206 wickets from 110 ODIs at an average of 23.90. Boult is the highest wicket-taker in powerplay overs (1-10) in ODIs (89). He owns the sixth-most wickets among left-arm pacers in ODIs. Boult owns six ODI fifers, the most among NZ bowlers.

Mitchell Starc (196 wickets)

Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker after 100 ODIs, managing 196 scalps. The Aussie pacer has so far amassed 227 wickets in 117 ODIs at an average of 22.88. The southpaw is Australia's fifth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. Among left-arm pacers, he is the fifth-most successful speedster. Starc and Lee own nine ODI fifers, joint-most for Australia. He owns 56 World Cup wickets.