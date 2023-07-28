Decoding Kuldeep Yadav's stellar numbers in overseas ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 01:01 pm 3 min read

Kuldeep Yadav claimed a four-fer versus WI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav demolished West Indies's batting line-up in the recently-concluded ODI series opener with a four-wicket haul. The left-arm wrist spinner returned with figures worth 4/6 in just three overs as the hosts were skittled out for 114. WI lost their last seven wickets inside 26 runs. India later won the game by five wickets. Here we decode Kuldeep's brilliance in overseas ODIs.

A breathtaking spell from Kuldeep

In his first over, Kuldeep's googly saw Dominic Drakes trapped LBW. And then, Yannic Cariah too perished in his second over, which was a wicket maiden. In his third over, Kuldeep removed WI skipper Shai Hope, who was trapped LWB after trying to play an expansive reverse sweep. Jayden Seales was his fourth victim. Seales was done by a quicker googly to be caught.

His numbers away from home

In away and neutral games combined, Kuldeep has scalped 79 wickets in 46 ODIs at a stellar economy rate of 4.74. Only Rashid Khan (104), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (86), and Yuzvendra Chahal (85) have more ODI wickets in this regard since Kuldeep's debut in the format in June 2017. Kuldeep's average of 24.30 is only second to Rashid among the aforementioned players.

His numbers in different countries

Kuldeep has returned with 17 wickets in just six ODIs in South Africa. He owns 15 wickets apiece on West Indies and England soil. The 28-year-old has played five and six games, respectively, in New Zealand and UAE. He has 10 wickets in both nations. He has not made a significant mark in Australia (3 wickets), Bangladesh (1), Sri Lanka (5), and Zimbabwe (3).

Kuldeep's run in home ODIs

The wrist spinner has so far featured in 36 ODIs on home soil, returning with 59 wickets at 29.98. While Kuldeep has scalped four or more wickets seven times in his 82-match ODI career, he has accomplished the feat just once at home. Among all nations, where Kuldeep has played at least four ODIs, his economy rate (5.81) is the highest in India.

His numbers against WI

Kuldeep claimed his maiden four-fer versus WI in ODIs. In 17 matches, he has raced to 30 wickets versus the hosts at an average of 21.83. Meanwhile, in eight ODI matches in West Indies, he has 15 wickets at just 15.06. Overall, Kuldeep has 138 scalps at 26.73. In 34 away matches (home of opposition), he has claimed 64 scalps at 22.15.

6th four-fer in ODI cricket

Kuldeep picked his sixth four-fer in ODIs. He claimed three four-wicket hauls versus South Africa and two against New Zealand before this. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has one fifer in ODIs (6/25 versus England).

