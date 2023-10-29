IPL 2024 Auction: 5 players who can fetch massive bids

IPL 2024 Auction: 5 players who can fetch massive bids

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:59 pm Oct 29, 202302:59 pm

Daryl Mitchell is among the players to watch out for (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

The auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will reportedly take place in December this year. Officials and owners of all 10 teams must have their eyes on the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as many players have made a mark on spin-friendly Indian tracks. Here we look at five WC stars who can ignite bidding wars in the auction event.

Bas de Leede offers his three-dimensional skills

Netherlands's Bas de Leede is a pace-bowling all-rounder who offers balance to the team. In an important CWC Qualifier game against Scotland earlier this year, the all-rounder claimed his maiden ODI fifer and also slammed his maiden ODI century. The youngster has returned with 11 wickets in Netherlands's first six games in the ongoing WC. He also scored a fifty against Pakistan.

Rachin Ravindra has impressed many

Team New Zealand has unearthed an absolute gem in Rachin Ravindra as the southpaw has been a consistent top-order batter besides being a handy left-arm spinner. He has smoked centuries against teams like England and Australia in the ongoing competition. Notably, he is filling the big boots of the injured Kane Williamson at number three in the line-up. Ravindra has also delivered handy spells.

Daryl Mitchell has been exceptional against spin

Another Kiwi star on this list is Daryl Mitchell, who has emerged as a vital part of the NZ team across formats. Mitchell tackles spin exceptionally well in the middle overs and the same makes him an enticing option. He can score quick runs toward the end besides playing the anchor's role. Notably, Mitchell played two games for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022.

Kusal Mendis can get his maiden IPL contract

SL's stand-in skipper Kusal Mendis has proven his mettle at the international arena as he owns impressive numbers across formats. Mendis's sold technique makes him a potent top-order batter and piercing his defenses can take some beating. Moreover, his 77-ball 122 against Pakistan in the ongoing tournament is a testimony of his big-hitting skills. Hence, multiple teams can go after him.

Gerald Coetzee's sheer pace has been making headlines

Over the years, we have seen many fast bowlers going massive under the hammer in IPL auctions. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee can join this list this year as his recent performances have been exceptional. Coetzee can constantly clock over 145 KMPH and his ability to take wickets across all phases makes him a captain's delight. He can also contribute significantly with the bat.