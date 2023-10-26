Riyan Parag's all-round exploits in SMAT 2023 make noise: Stats

Riyan Parag averages 95.75 in SMAT 2023

Indian all-rounder Riyan Parag has been on a roll in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Riyan smashed a 37-ball 72 in Assam's two-run win against Himachal Pradesh at the DY Patil Stadium on October 25. The Assam skipper, who bowls spin, also took a wicket in the match. Riyan is presently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Here are the key stats.

Riyan shines with a blazing knock

Riyan hammered a brilliant 72 off 37 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes) against Himachal Pradesh. He came to the middle after Assam lost Denish Das and Rishav Das for 72 runs in 7.2 overs. Riyan then shared a century stand with Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who finished with a 43-ball 71. Assam scored 231/4 and won by just two runs. Riyan took a wicket too.

Most runs in SMAT 2023

As mentioned, Riyan is presently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He leads the tally with 383 runs from six matches at an incredible average of 95.75. The tally includes a staggering strike rate of 196.41. Barring Assam's opening match against Odisha, Riyan has smashed a fifty in each game (41, 61, 76*, 53*, 76, and 72).

Eight wickets from six matches

Riyan has also been in sublime form with the ball. He has snapped up eight wickets from six matches at an average of 22.00. Interestingly, he is Assam's highest wicket-taker. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.65.

Riyan was on song in the Deodhar Trophy

Riyan was on song in the Deodhar Trophy as well, India's 50-over tournament. With 354 runs at 88.50, Parag finished as the highest run-getter. His strike rate of 136.68 was the highest among batters with at least 60 runs. While he hammered 23 maximums, no other batter could even hit 15. 13, 131, 13, and 102* read his scores in the group stage.

A look at his T20 numbers

Riyan has been one of India's emerging all-rounders in T20 cricket. The 21-year-old, who has played 94 T20s, is closing in on the 2,000-run mark. He averages under 30 and has a strike rate of 141.61. The tally includes as many as 16 half-centuries. Riyan also has 38 wickets in the format 29.23. He represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).