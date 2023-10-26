SL register their fifth successive ODI WC win over England

1/12

Sports 4 min read

SL register their fifth successive ODI WC win over England

By Rajdeep Saha 07:36 pm Oct 26, 202307:36 pm

Sri Lanka recorded their fifth successive win over England in ICC Cricket World Cup history

Sri Lanka recorded their fifth successive win over England in ICC Cricket World Cup history. England, who chose to bat first, posted a paltry 156/10 in 33.2 overs. In response, the Lankans chased down the score in 25.4 overs. Sri Lanka scored 160/2 with Pathum Nissanka scoring 77*. Notably, Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*) added 137 runs for the third wicket.

2/12

Summary of England's innings

England were off to a solid start as the openers added 44 runs from six overs with Dawid Malan in the charge. In the 7th over, Malan edged a cross-seamer from Angelo Mathews to the keeper. And then, a terrible mix-up saw Joe Root get run out. SL pounced on England, reducing them to 85/5. Ben Stokes fought hard thereafter.

3/12

How did Sri Lanka respond?

SL were off to a poor start as well and lost both openers with the score reading 23/2. Pathum Nissanka led the charge and alongside Sadeera Samarawickrama, the duo put on crucial runs on the board. Nissanka smashed his fourth successive fifty in the ongoing World Cup and looked solid. Sadeera's support helped Lanka ease down and get the job done.

4/12

Stokes gets past 3,200 ODI runs

Stokes scored 43 from 73 balls. His knock was laced with six fours. He has raced past the 3,200-run mark (3,207) at an average of 40.08. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 matches versus Sri Lanka (7 innings), Stokes has amassed 264 runs at 52.80. In 16 innings on Asian soil, he has 590 runs at 45.38. In India, he has 303 runs at 43.28.

5/12

Key bowling numbers for Sri Lanka

Lahiru Kumara claimed 3/35 from seven overs. He claimed the crucial scalps of Jos Buttler (8), Liam Livingstone (6), and Stokes. In 28 ODIs, Kumara owns 37 scalps at 33.05. 23 of his scalps have come in Asia. Veteran Angelo Mathews took figures worth 2/14 from five overs. He now has 122 ODI scalps, including 15 at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

6/12

1,000-plus ODI runs for Nissanka in 2023

Nissanka came into this match needing 15 to get to 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He has become the second player after Shubman Gill this year to smash 1,000-plus ODI runs. Nissanka clocked his 11th fifty-plus score in ODIs this year (50s: 9, 100s: 2). He has equaled Gill with the joint-most fifty-plus scores this year.

7/12

Four successive fifties for Nissanka in World Cup 2023

Nissanka has been on a roll in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Nissanka came into this match with three successive fifties. He smashed 51 versus Pakistan, 61 versus Australia, and 54 versus the Netherlands. And now, he slammed an unbeaten 77 from 83 balls. He slammed seven fours and 2 sixes. In five WC 2023 matches, Nissanka owns 243 runs at 48.60.

8/12

England register their lowest ODI World Cup score versus SL

England have recorded their 13th score of under 200 in ODI World Cups. Meanwhile, England also posted the lowest team total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, breaking the previous unwanted record set by India (168).

9/12

SL register their 5th successive WC win against England

Sri Lanka have now recorded their fifth straight win over England in ODI World Cups. Before tonight, Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs in 2019, nine wickets in 2015, 10 wickets in 2011, and two runs in 2007.

10/12

Nissanka and Sadeera shine with the bat

In 45 matches, Nissanka has raced to 1,639 runs at 39.97. He slammed his 13th ODI fifty (100s: 3). In 29 matches on Asian soil, he has 1,098 runs at 40.66. In neutral venues, Nissanka owns 600 runs at 54.54. Sadeera slammed an unbeaten 65 from 54 balls. He has amassed 910 runs in ODIs at 41.36. He recorded his 7th fifty.

11/12

A record stand on offer

Nissanka and Sadeera's 137*-run stand is now Sri Lanka's best for the third wicket against England at the World Cup. It's also the third-best stand for SL versus England (any wicket).

12/12

Unwanted records for England

As per Cricbuzz, this is the first time England have lost three consecutive matches in a World Cup edition since 1996. Meanwhile, before going in a sequence of losses versus SL, England led the Lankan Lions 6-1 (losing only in 1996).