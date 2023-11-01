Quinton de Kock races past 8,000 List A runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:15 pm Nov 01, 2023

De Kock will retire from ODIs after the ongoing WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran South African opener Quinton de Kock has raced past 8,000 runs in List A cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his seventh run against New Zealand in Match 32 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. Notably, the southpaw has been in remarkable form in the ongoing competition, having hammered three centuries. He could get his fourth today.

8,000 List A runs for QDK

De Kock, who will retire from ODIs after the ongoing WC, has taken 193 games to accomplish 8,000 runs in the format. He currently averages over 44 in the format, striking at 97-plus. Notably, QDK made his List A debut during the 2009 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. His ODI debut came in January 2013. De Kock his eyeing his 25th ton in List A.

A look at his ODI numbers

Over 6,600 of de Kock's List A runs have come in 152 ODIs at a 45-plus average. Besides 20 centuries, he has hammered 30 fifties in this format. He is the seventh-highest ODI run-getter for SA. QDK has compiled over 880 runs in 23 ODI World Cup matches at a 41-plus average. He has hammered three tons and four fifties at the mega event.

Highest run-getter of the ongoing event

De Kock is the only batter with over 450 runs in the ongoing WC edition. He has a chance of becoming the first Proteas batter to slam 500 runs in an ODI WC edition. While de Kock owns three tons in this tournament, Australia's David Warner is the only other batter with multiple centuries (2). He scored a 140-ball 174 versus Bangladesh.

Third batter to get this feat

During the course of his knock, de Kock also became the third batter to complete 3,000 ODI runs in powerplay. Only Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (3,149) and Shikhar Dhawan (3,023) boast more powerplay runs. Meanwhile, on 61 occasions, de Kock has been dismissed inside the first 10 overs. Hashim Amla (2,539) is the only other South African batter with 1,500-plus powerplay runs.