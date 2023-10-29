ICC World Cup: Adil Rashid reaches 350 international wickets

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Adil Rashid is England's most successful ODI spinner in Asia (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England's premier leg-spinner Adil Rashid has accomplished 350 international wickets. He reached the milestone against India during Match 29 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Before this match, the leggie needed two wickets to get the landmark and his dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja was the big moment of truth for the 35-year-old. Here are his stats.

Ninth English bowler with 350 International wickets

Rashid becomes only the ninth English bowler to accomplish 350 international wickets. Among active players, only James Anderson and Moeen Ali are ahead of him. Anderson leads the wickets charts for England with 977 wickets. Moeen also crossed the figure of 350 international wickets recently. Graeme Swann is England's most successful spinner with 410 international wickets.

Breaking down Adil Rashid's wickets across formats

Rashid owns 60 wickets from 19 Test matches at an average of 39.83. He has claimed two fifers while his best figures of 5/49 came against Sri Lanka. In 99 T20Is, the leggie has returned with 98 wickets at 26.26. He also owns a decent economy of 7.45. He has claimed 192 ODI wickets in 132 matches at 32.24 (5w: 2).

England's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

The premier leg-spinner is England's leading wicket-taker in T20I format. He has claimed 98 wickets in 99 T20Is at an average of 26.26. Rashid's best figures of 4/2 came against WI in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. It is the best bowling figures by an Englishman in T20Is. Chris Jordan trails him in this regard with 96 T20I wickets.

England's most successful bowler against Australia in ODIs

The veteran leggie enjoys playing against Australia in ODIs and the stats depict the same. He has scalped 45 wickets against Australia in 25 ODIs at 29.71, being England's highest wicket-taker against them in this format. Anderson with 38 ODI wickets is in second position. Among active players, Chris Woakes owns 32 scalps against Australia in ODIs at an average of 31.84.

England's most successful spinner in Asian conditions (ODIs)

Rashid is England's most successful spinner in Asian conditions in ODI cricket. Among bowlers, only Woakes has more wickets than the 35-year-old. Having played 25 ODIs in Asia, Rashid has returned with 39 wickets with an average of 29.38. He also owns an economy rate of 5.59 and has amassed four four-wicket hauls. Woakes tops the list with more than 40 ODI wickets.

A look at his numbers in the ODI World Cup

Rashid's numbers in the ODI World Cup isn't that great. He has scalped 19 wickets in 17 ODI World Cup matches with an average of 41.58. He has amassed eight wickets in the ongoing tournament.

A look at his home, away and neutral stats (ODIs)

Rashid has accumulated 100 wickets from 71 home ODIs at 34.38. He has scalped four four-wicket hauls and a fifer. In 51 away (home of oppositions) ODIs, he has returned with 82 wickets at an average of 28.53. He has bagged a fifer in these matches as well. Rashid has claimed 10 wickets in nine neutral venue matches at an average of 45.20.