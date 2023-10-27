ICC World Cup, PAK vs SA: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:14 pm Oct 27, 202301:14 pm

SA can go atop the table with a win (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan will be desperate for a win as they meet a high-flying South African unit in Match 26 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While Babar Azam's men have just two wins in five games, the Proteas side boasts four wins and a solitary defeat. SA can go atop the table with a win. Here is the pitch and weather report.

A look at the track conditions

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match on October 27 (2:00pm IST). The surface will be on the slower side and will aid the spinners. The track, however, is likely to get eased out for batting as the match progresses. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here in the ongoing tournament. Pakistan lost to Afghanistan in their preceding outing here.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day looks promising with a very little chance of precipitation. As per Accuweather, it will be a humid day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. The temperature would range between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 71%. Hence, dew can play a part in the latter stages of the game.

Here are the stadium stats

Chepauk has witnessed 38 ODIs to date with teams batting first winning 18 and losing 19 games. The average first-innings score is 227. In 2007, Asia XI registered 337/7 while batting first against Africa XI. This is the highest team total here. While Pakistan have two wins and a solitary defeat here, SA suffered defeats in both their previous ODI outings at this venue.

Here are the probable XIs

Pakistan's probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/ Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf. South Africa's probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

