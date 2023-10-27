Mitchell Starc vs Wasim Akram: Comparing their ODI stats

By Parth Dhall

Mitchell Starc averages an incredible 22.49 in ODI cricket

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc seems to be in full flow in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. He has taken seven wickets from five matches so far. During the Netherlands game, he became the most successful left-arm pacer in ODI World Cups, going past the legendary Wasim Akram. The former now has the most wickets in the tournament. Here we decode their ODI numbers.

Only pacer with over 500 ODI wickets

Fast bowlers have failed to stamp their authority in ODI cricket of late. There was a time when seamers ruled this format due to the one-ball rule. Known as the Sultan of Swing, Akram remains the only pacer with over 500 ODI wickets (502). Nearly two decades after his retirement, he is the highest wicket-taker among pacers and second-highest overall in ODIs.

Starc averages an incredible 22.49

Starc has been Australia's mainstay pace spearhead for over a decade. The left-arm seamer is one of the six Aussie players with over 200 wickets in ODI cricket. He is only behind Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, and Mitchell Johnson in terms of wickets among Australian players. Starc owns 227 wickets from 116 ODIs at an incredible average of 22.49.

A look at their WC numbers

As mentioned, Starc recently became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in ODI World Cups. He went past Akram, who finished his career with 55 wickets at 23.83. Starc now has the third-most WC wickets (56 scalps at 16.78). Akram starred for Pakistan in their WC title-winning campaign in 1992, while Starc won the cup with Australia in 2015.

Most wickets in a World Cup edition

In 2019, Starc broke Glenn McGrath's record for taking the most wickets in a World Cup edition. Starc took 27 wickets at 18.59 compared to 26 of McGrath in 2007. Besides, Akram took 18 wickets at 18.77 in the 1992 edition.

Akram, the match-winner

Over the years, Akram earned his reputation of being a match-winner. The left-arm seamer single-handedly turned matches in Paksitan's favor, especially with his uncanny reverse swing. The Pakistan legend has the most ODI wickets by a pacer in winning cause (326 at 18.86). The tally includes six fifers. On the other hand, Starc owns 170 wickets at 18.66 in ODIs won.

Notable records of Akram in ODIs

Akram was a potent batter down the order. He is one of the few players with the double of 100 wickets and 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He smashed 3,717 ODI runs, the second-most runs in the format without a century. Akram has the most ODI wickets by a pacer on a single ground (122 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium).

Notable records of Starc in ODIs

Starc remains the fastest bowler to 200 wickets in ODI cricket (102 innings). He is also the fastest to 150 wickets in the format (77 innings). He has the third-best ODI figures (28/6 against New Zealand, 2015 World Cup) when on the losing side. Starc is one of the few players with two consecutive four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.