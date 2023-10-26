Pathum Nissanka equals Kumar Sangakkara's World Cup record for SL

Pathum Nissanka equals Kumar Sangakkara's World Cup record for SL

By Rajdeep Saha 08:11 pm Oct 26, 202308:11 pm

Sri Lanka's in-form opener Pathum Nissanka scored a supreme 77* (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka's in-form opener Pathum Nissanka scored a supreme 77* in match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. Nissanka's magnificent half-century helped the Lankans breeze past England. Sri Lanka chased down England's score of 156/10 in just 25.4 overs (160/2). Nissanka shared a solid 137*-run stand alongside Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*). Notably, this was Nissanka's fourth successive fifty.

A superb effort from the blade of Nissanka

Nissanka saw SL get off to a poor start (23/2). However, with Sadeera in, he started to look more comfortable. Nissanka took his time initially before going on a roll. He got to his fifty from 54 balls with a boundary. Notably, SL dominated overs 11-20 and were 118/2. And then, both players wrapped things in style.

Nissanka equals Sangakkara's record

As per Cricbuzz, Nissanka's fourth successive score of 50-plus saw him equal the legendary Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the mark in the 2015 edition. Meanwhile, Chamara Silva (2007), Roshan Mahanama (1992), and Arjuna Ranatunga (1987-1992) scored 3 successive 50-plus WC scores for Sri Lanka.

Nissanka races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

Nissanka took 25 games to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He owns 1,062 runs at 48.27. The tally includes nine half-centuries and a couple of tons. Overall, only India's Shubman Gill (1,325) has mustered more ODI runs this year. Nissanka clocked his 11th fifty-plus score in ODIs this year (50s: 9, 100s: 2). He has equaled Gill with the joint-most fifty-plus scores.

Four successive fifties in the ongoing tournament

Nissanka has been on a roll in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Nissanka came into this match with three successive fifties. He smashed 51 versus Pakistan, 61 versus Australia, and 54 versus the Netherlands. And now, he slammed an unbeaten 77 from 83 balls. He slammed seven fours and 2 sixes. In five WC 2023 matches, Nissanka owns 243 runs at 48.60.

A record stand on offer

Nissanka and Sadeera's 137*-run stand is now Sri Lanka's best for the third wicket against England at the World Cup. It's also the third-best stand for SL versus England (any wicket).