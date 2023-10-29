Decoding the best African players in Premier League history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:58 pm Oct 29, 202304:58 pm

Mohamed Salah is one of the best African stars to grace the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@Liverpool)

Africa has gifted some of the most skilful footballers and some of them found success in the Premier League. Some of the African superstars are considered club legends in England and their aura on and off the field has touched several lives. They are part of the Premier League folklore for their outstanding contributions. Here are the top five Africans in the Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, Manchester City)

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is a part of the folklore for Leicester City and Manchester City. He was a very important player for Leicester City during their Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season. Later, he joined Manchester City and was integral in winning four PL titles. Mahrez scored 82 goals and provided 61 assists in 284 PL appearances.

Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Considered as one of the best box-to-box midfielders during his era, Yaya Toure joined Manchester City in 2010. In his eight seasons in the PL, Toure amassed 230 appearances and netted 62 goals (32 assists). His best outing was in 2012-13 when he scored 20 PL goals. He played a big role in helping City win their first league title in 44 years (2011-12).

Sadio Mane (Southampton, Liverpool)

Sadio Mane made his name when he joined Southampton in 2012 and in the two seasons, he was really impressive for the Saints. He joined Liverpool in 2014 and instantly became a fan favorite. He developed a great partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. The Senegalese netted 90 PL goals for Liverpool in 196 appearances, winning the 2019-20 title.

Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

One of the Premier League's best strikers and Chelsea club legend, Didier Drogba was a cult figure at Stamford Bridge. He joined the Blues in 2004 and in his eight seasons, he compiled 104 goals in 254 PL appearances. Drogba won three PL titles during his first stint while bagging another in the 2014-15 season. He was crucial in Chelsea's 2011-12 UCL triumph.

Mohamed Salah (Chelsea, Liverpool)

One of the African greats in the Premier League, Salah is already a club legend for Liverpool. Salah had a rocky start in the PL with Chelsea but he turned it around when he joined Liverpool in 2017. He has scored 146 goals in 230 Premier League matches overall, besides providing 63 assists. Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice.