ICC Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul completes 2,500 ODI runs

1/7

Sports 3 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul completes 2,500 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:02 pm Oct 29, 202304:02 pm

Rahul also went past 4,500 List A runs (Source: X/@ICC)

The in-form KL Rahul has reached yet another milestone as he has completed 2,500 runs in ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the milestone with a compact knock against England in Match 29 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. He entered the game, requiring 32 runs to get the milestone. Rahul also went past 4,500 List A runs. Here are his stats.

2/7

A steady 39 from Rahul

Batting first in Lucknow, India were off to a horrible start. Rahul arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 40/3. He joined forces with skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo rescued the Men in Blue with a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket. Rahul eventually fell prey to David Willey, having mustered 39 off 58 balls with the help of three boundaries.

3/7

Rahul gets to 2,500 runs

Rahul has raced to 2,507 runs in 67 ODIs with his average being 50.14. The tally includes 16 half-centuries and six tons with 112 being his best score. Only Virat Kohli (57.92) and MS Dhoni (50.57) have higher averages among Indian batters with 2,500 or more ODI runs. Rahul has a healthy strike rate of 86.89 in the format.

4/7

Rahul remains the only Indian with an ODI debut ton

Rahul slammed a historic century on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016. No other Indian has accomplished the milestone so far. Though Rahul has been an opener for the majority of his professional career, he has played some sensational knocks at the number-five position. Rahul has been in sublime touch since returning from a long-term injury last month.

5/7

Over 1,100 runs in India

1,185 of Rahul's ODI runs have come in India in 29 ODIs. He averages 56.42 in the country with his strike rate being 89.16. He owns eight ODI fifties at home as the tally also includes a couple of hundreds. Only Kohli (3,000+) and Rohit Sharma (2,700+) have smoked more runs in home ODIs since Rahul's ODI debut in 2016.

6/7

His numbers in away and neutral venues

771 of Rahul's ODI runs have come in 27 away (home of the opposition) matches. The tally includes five fifties and a couple of tons. In neutral venues, he has clobbered 551 runs in 11 matches at a remarkable average of 61.22. He has two tons and three fifties in this regard. Rahul averages 53-plus while batting at number four or lower in ODIs.

7/7

4,500 List A runs for Rahul

As mentioned, Rahul also raced past 4,500 runs (4,517) in List A cricket. He made his List A debut in the 2010 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing his 119th match, Rahul averages over 44 in the format as his strike rate is in excess of 81. The tally includes 10 tons and as many as 29 fifties. 131 reads his highest score in the format.