Rohit Sharma completes 18,000 international runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:38 pm Oct 29, 2023

Rohit became the fifth Indian to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket (Source: X/@BCCI)

The in-form Rohit Sharma has unlocked yet another milestone as he has become the fifth Indian to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket. The Indian skipper accomplished this milestone with a steady knock against England in Match 29 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. He entered the match, requiring 47 runs to get the milestone. Here are his stellar stats.

Fifth Indian to get this milestone

Rohit has raced past 18,000 runs in 457 international appearances, averaging over 42. Among Indians, Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (26,121), Rahul Dravid (24,208), and Sourav Ganguly (18,575), are the ones ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs. Overall, Rohit became the 20th player to touch the 18,000-run mark in international cricket. He made his Team India debut in 2007.

How he has fared in Tests?

Having played 52 Tests, Rohit has clocked 3,677 runs at 46.54. The tally includes 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries. Seven of 10 tons have been recorded as an opener. His solitary double-ton in the format (212) came against South Africa in 2019. Rohit, who is currently India's all-format skipper, led India to the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this year.

A look at his ODI numbers

Rohit currently owns over 10,450 runs from 257 ODIs at an average of 49-plus. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (48) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 53 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. No other batter boasts multiple double-centuries in the format.

His numbers in T20I cricket

With 3,853 runs from 148 matches at an average of 31.32, Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in the T20Is. Only Kohli (4,008) has smashed more runs in T20Is. The veteran has a healthy strike rate of 139.24 in the format. His tally of four T20I tons is the highest for any player. The dasher also owns 29 fifties in the format.