By Parth Dhall 05:08 pm Nov 02, 2023

Netherlands beat South Africa earlier in the tournament

The Netherlands and Afghanistan will square off in Match 34 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow on November 3. The Dutch have proved their mettle in the tournament. They are the only side to beat South Africa so far. Meanwhile, upbeat Afghanistan have an opportunity to displace fifth-placed Pakistan on the points table. Here is the statistical preview of the match.

Afghanistan have an edge over Netherlands

The Netherlands and Afghanistan have locked horns in a total of nine ODIs as of now, with the latter winning seven. Interestingly, the Dutch won the first-ever ODI between the two sides in 2009. Their only other ODI win against Afghanistan came in March 2012. The two sides are yet to clash in ODI World Cups.

Netherlands ahead of Bangladesh, England; Afghanistan aim to march forward

Despite claiming just two wins, the Netherlands are ahead of Bangladesh and bottom-placed England. Their historic win over the Proteas inspired hope in the camp. On the other hand, Afghanistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals are alive. By beating the Dutch, they can topple Pakistan, who currently occupy the fifth spot. Afghanistan have already beaten England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

WC 2023: Top performers for Netherlands

As of now, Scott Edwards is the only Netherlands batter with over 200 runs in the ongoing World Cup. He has smashed two fifties and averages 51.00. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Colin Ackermann follow Edwards on the tally. On the other hand, Bas de Leede is the only Dutch bowler to have taken over 10 wickets (11) in WC 2023.

WC 2023: Top performers for Afghanistan

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has been leading Afghanistan from the front in World Cup 2023. He owns 226 runs at 56.50. Star opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is not far behind, with 224 runs at 37.33. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan leads the wickets column for Afghanistan in the tournament. He has taken seven wickets at 39.42. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have six wickets apiece.

These players eye milestones

Mujeeb is set to complete 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He will become the fourth Afghan player with this feat. Rahmat Shah requires 19 more to complete 3,500 runs in the format. Max O'Dowd, Netherlands's highest run-scorer in international cricket, is set to complete 3,000 runs across formats. Wesley Barresi (2,033) could surpass RN ten Doeschate (2,074) to become the Netherlands's second-highest international run-scorer.