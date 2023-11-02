Shubman Gill scripts this unique record in his ODI career

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:05 pm Nov 02, 202305:05 pm

India's batting sensation Shubman Gill agonizingly missed out on his maiden century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He batted brilliantly against Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the ongoing 2023 event in Mumbai. It was another classy knock from the star batter ended up scoring a run-a-ball 92. This is the first time he has been dismissed in the 90s in the format.

A fine knock from Gill

Gill built the Indian innings alongside Virat Kohli after India lost Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the match. The duo batted precisely and recorded an 189-run stand for the second wicket. While Gill was watchful in the initial overs, he soon up the ante with some delightful shots all over the park. Gill eventually fell prey to Dilshan Madushanka.

11th ODI fifty for Gill

Meanwhile, this was Gill's 11th half-century in ODI cricket. He has truly been sensational in the format. Playing his 40th ODI, the star batter has raced to 2,113 runs at an average of 62.14. The tally also includes six centuries. This was his second fifty-plus score in the ongoing event as he has raced to 196 runs at 39.20.

Most ODI runs in 2023

Gill is the only batter with 1,200-plus ODI runs in 2023. The youngster has now raced to 1,426 runs in 25 ODIs this year at an average of 64.81. Five of his six ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a historic double-hundred (208) against New Zealand. Gill has also smoked seven ODI half-centuries in 2023.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 62.14 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). No other batter has a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 58.05. Notably, Gill's ODI strike rate is 102.27.

Joint-second-highest partnership for India versus SL in ODI WCs

Kohli and Gill's 189-run stand is now the joint-second-highest partnership for India versus Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups. The duo has equaled Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's opening stand against the Lankan team in the 2019 edition. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly occupy the top spot, having added 318 runs for the second wicket in the 1999 event.