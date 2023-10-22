WC: Ton-up Mitchell guides NZ to 273; Shami takes five

1/7

Sports 3 min read

WC: Ton-up Mitchell guides NZ to 273; Shami takes five

By Parth Dhall 06:09 pm Oct 22, 202306:09 pm

Mohammed Shami took a fifer on ODI comeback (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

New Zealand have racked up 273 against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The Black Caps were bolstered by a scintillating century from Daryl Mitchell. Rachin Ravindra, who shared a century stand with him, also smashed 75. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul for India, including three scalps in his final spell.

2/7

Fourth-lowest first-powerplay score in WC 2023

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shami made merry in the first Powerplay for India. Siraj gave NZ the first breakthrough in the form of Devon Conway (in the fourth over). Meanwhile, Shami dismissed Will Young on his first ball of the tournament. NZ managed 38/2 in 10 overs, now the fourth-lowest first-powerplay score in World Cup 2023.

3/7

Shami becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in World Cups

Shami has overtaken legend Anil Kumble in terms of World Cup wickets for India. The latter took 31 wickets from 18 World Cup matches at an average of 22.83. Shami took his 32nd wicket to own this record. Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath have the joint-most wickets for India in the World Cup, with 44 scalps each.

4/7

A defiant knock from Ravindra

New Zealand lost opener Conway in the fourth over. This exposed Ravindra in the middle. The latter continued with his free-flowing style of batting. He also rotated the strike and let Mitchell attack from the other end. Ravindra smashed 75 off 87 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six. It was Rachin's third half-century in ODIs.

5/7

Mitchell smashes his maiden WC ton

Mitchell came to the middle after New Zealand lost their second wicket in the form of Will Young in the ninth over (19/2). The former paired up with top-order batter Ravindra and took the Black Caps past 100. Both Mitchell and Ravindra attacked India's spinners in the middle overs. While Ravindra departed later, Mitchell completed his fifth ODI century off 100 balls.

6/7

Five ODI tons in 30 innings

Mitchell has become only the second New Zealand batter to have taken 30 or fewer innings for five ODI tons. His compatriot Conway achieved this feat in 22 innings. Kane Williamson (56) and Nathan Astle (64) follow Conway on this list.

7/7

A record-breaking partnership for NZ

Mitchell and Ravindra added 159 runs for the fourth wicket after NZ were reduced to 19/2. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the highest partnership for any wicket in India vs New Zealand World Cup contests. According to statistician Bharath Seervi, Ravindra and Mitchell shared the sixth partnership of 150+ runs against India in ODI World Cups.