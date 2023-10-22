Virat Kohli becomes fourth player to complete 150 ODI catches

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli becomes fourth player to complete 150 ODI catches

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:07 pm Oct 22, 202306:07 pm

Kohli's catch per-innings ratio reads 0.52 (Source: X/@ICC)

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has accomplished yet another milestone but this time in the fielding department. He has become just the fourth player to complete 150 ODI catches as a non-keeper. The 34-year-old got to the milestone with his second grab against New Zealand in Match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. Here are further details.

2/6

The fourth fielder to get this feat

Kohli took 286 matches to accomplish 150 catches in the format. Only Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (212), Australia's Ricky Ponting (160), and compatriot Mohammad Azharuddin (156) own more catches as a non-keeper in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli's catch-per-innings ratio reads 0.52. He has now completed five catches in the ongoing WC. The veteran has also been in fine batting form.

3/6

Third-most catches in ODI WCs

Kohli has now completed 19 catches in 31 World Cup matches. His catch-per-innings ratio at the event reads 0.54. Only Ponting (28) and England's Joe Root (24) have taken more catches at the event as a non wicket-keeper. Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble is the next Indian on the list with 14 grabs.

4/6

Fourth-most catches in multi-nation events

Meanwhile, Kohli has now completed 106 catches across 170 games in multi-nation events across formats. Only Ponting (141), Root (116), and Australia's Steve Smith (116) have taken more catches in this regard. Azharuddin (100) is the only other Indian fielder with a century of catches in multi-team tournaments. Kohli would be determined to enhance his numbers even further.

5/6

Here are his batting stats

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed 13,342 runs. His average of 58 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 68 half-centuries in ODI cricket. 1,289 of his runs have come in ODI WCs at 53.7.

6/6

How did Kohli get to 150 ODI catches?

Kohli took Mark Chapman's catch off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the 47th over. He then got to the milestone when centurion Daryl Mitchell tried to heave Mohammed Shami's ball across the line and was caught by Kohli.