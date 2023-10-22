Mohammed Shami becomes first Indian with multiple World Cup fifers

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Mohammed Shami becomes first Indian with multiple World Cup fifers

By Parth Dhall 07:06 pm Oct 22, 202307:06 pm

Shami's only other WC fifer came against England in 2019

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami made a memorable return to ODI cricket. He took a phenomenal five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Shami, who replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, was right on the money. He became the first Indian with multiple five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. Here are the stats.

2/6

Shami was on fire against NZ

Shami struck on his very first ball of the ongoing World Cup. He got rid of New Zealand opener Will Young. Shami then dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom recorded 50+ scores. In his final spell, the Indian pacer dismissed Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry on consecutive balls. Shami conceded 54 runs in 10 overs.

3/6

Only Indian with this feat

As mentioned, Shami is now the only Indian with multiple five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. His only other fifer came against England in the 2019 edition (5/69). Ashish Nehra, Venkatesh Prasad, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Kapil own a solitary fifer for India in the tournament. Overall, Australia's Mitchell Starc is the only other bowler with more than two WC fifers.

4/6

Third ODI fifer for Shami

Shami has become only the third Indian to have smacked more than two fifers in ODIs. It was his third fifer in the format. Shami shares the top spot with Harbhajan Singh and Srinath.

5/6

Second-most WC wickets for India

Shami has overtaken legend Anil Kumble in terms of World Cup wickets for India. The latter took 31 wickets from 18 World Cup matches at an average of 22.83. Shami took his 32nd wicket to own this record. Zaheer Khan and Srinath have the joint-most wickets for India in the World Cup, with 44 scalps each.

6/6

Shami averages 15.02 in WCs

Shami has an incredible record in ODI World Cups. He is featuring in his third World Cup edition for India. In 12 WC games, Shami has 36 wickets at an incredible average of 15.02.