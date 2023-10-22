Shubman Gill becomes the fastest batter to 2,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:02 pm Oct 22, 202307:02 pm

Gill is the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

India's batting sensation Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone while chasing 274 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala. The star opener entered the game, requiring 14 runs to get the mark. Notably, he missed the first two WC games after contracting dengue.

Fastest to 2,000 runs

Gill, who made his ODI debut in 2019, has been on song in the format of late. He took just 38 innings of as many ODIs to accomplish the 2,000-run mark. The 24-year-old has displaced South African batting legend Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to get the mark. Shikhar Dhawan trails Gill among Indians on this list. He took 48 innings.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 65-plus is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). England's Dawid Malan (63.15) is the only other batter with a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of over 57.

1,000 runs in 2023

Gill is the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. The youngster has now raced past 1,300 runs in 21ODIs this year at a 72-plus average. Five of his six ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a historic double-hundred (208) against New Zealand. Gill has also smoked five ODI half-centuries in 2023. Overall, he boasts 10 half-centuries in the format.