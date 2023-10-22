Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes in 2023: Key stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes in 2023: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:41 pm Oct 22, 202306:41 pm

Rohit Sharma has most sixes in international cricket (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has accomplished yet another milestone as he has become the third batter to complete 50 ODI sixes in a calendar year. He accomplished the milestone with his first maximum against New Zealand in Match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. Rohit recently became the third batter to complete 300 ODI sixes. Here are his stats.

2/6

Rohit joins these names

Rohit took just 21 games to amass 50 sixes this year. He has raced past 930 ODI runs in 2023 with his average and strike rate being over 54 and 116, respectively. Meanwhile, West Indies's Chris Gayle (56 in 2019) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (58 in 2015) are the only other batters with 50-plus ODI sixes in a calendar year.

3/6

Third-most sixes in ODIs

Nicknamed 'Hitman', Rohit recently completed 300 maximums in the ODI format. Standing in his 256th ODI, Rohit has completed 306 maximums in the format. Only Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) have hit more sixes in ODIs. Among active players, New Zealand's Martin Guptill (187) is closest to Rohit. MS Dhoni (229) trails Rohit among Indians.

4/6

Most sixes in home ODIs

155 of Rohit's maximum have come in India. During his recent outing against Pakistan, Rohit went past Gayle (147) as the batter with the most maximums in home ODIs. His tally of 92 sixes in away (home of opposition) ODIs is only third to Afridi (134) and Gayle (99). Rohit boasts 59 maximums in neutral ODIs.

5/6

Most sixes in international cricket

In his recent outing against Afghanistan, Rohit became the batter with the most international sixes. He went past Gayle's tally of 553 maximums to get the milestone. Rohit has now raced to 565 maximums in 456 internationals. Afridi (476) is the only other batter with 400 or more sixes across formats. The next Indian on this elite list is Dhoni, who owns 359 maximums.

6/6

Here are his ODI numbers

Rohit has now raced past 10,380 runs at a 48-plus average. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Virat Kohli (47) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). He also has 53 fifties under his belt in the format. Rohit is the only batter with multiple ODI double-tons (three). His 264 against SL in 2014 remains the highest individual ODI score.