ICC World Cup, Gerald Coetzee claims 3/35 against England: Stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

ICC World Cup, Gerald Coetzee claims 3/35 against England: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:20 pm Oct 21, 202309:20 pm

Gerald Coetzee has claimed seven wickets in the 2023 ICC World Cup

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the South African bowlers against England in match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The young speedster returned with 3/35 from his four overs. Coetzee ran through England's middle order to restrict them to only 170/9 helping the Proteas win by 229 runs. This is Coetzee's second three-wicket haul in the ongoing World Cup. Here's more.

2/7

A fine spell from Coetzee

Coetzee came to bowl in the 10th over and he went for 16 runs in his first over. But he didn't lose hope and removed Jos Buttler with the first ball of his second over. He found the edge of Buttler's bat. Two balls later, he trapped Harry Brook right in front of the stumps. Later, he removed Adil Rashid with a short-pitched delivery.

3/7

A look at his ODI numbers

Coetzee made his ODI debut for SA earlier this year in March 2023. Since then, he has scalped 18 wickets from nine ODIs at an average of 26.88. Notably, he owns a solitary four-fer against Australia (4/50) which is his best ODI figures. His figures of 3/35 are his second-best figures. As mentioned, his first World Cup three-wicket haul came against SL (3/68).

4/7

England scripted this unwanted ODI World Cup record

As per Cricket.com, this is the first time in an ICC Cricket World Cup innings that England have lost four wickets in the powerplay (1-10) overs phase since 1999.

5/7

Lungi and Jansen also finished with two wickets each

Apart from Coetzee's 3/35, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen were exceptional with the new ball. Ngidi finished with 2/26 while Jansen claimed 2/35 from their five overs each. Ngidi removed the likes of Jonny Bairstow and David Willey. Meanwhile, Jansen dismissed the prized wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped one wicket each.

6/7

Summary of the England innings

England were bamboozled by the Proteas in the run-chase. SA pacers were all over the Englishmen, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Notably, Mark Wood was the top scorer with 43*. Ben Stokes, who played his maiden game in the ongoing World Cup, was dismissed for five by Rabada. England suffered their biggest defeat in ODIs as well as in ODI World Cups.

7/7

Coetzee has claimed seven wickets in the 2023 World Cup

With this effort, Coetzee has claimed seven wickets in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He has featured in only three matches and owns an average of 22.85. However, the 23-year-old's economy rate of 7.61 is on the higher side.