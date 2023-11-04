World Cup: Shaheen, Haris register unwanted records for Pakistan

World Cup: Shaheen, Haris register unwanted records for Pakistan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:05 pm Nov 04, 202304:05 pm

Pakistan conceded 401/6 against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup (Photo credits: X/@ICC)

Pakistan bowlers were taken to the cleaners by New Zealand as they compiled a mammoth total of 401/6 in match 35 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. The Men in Green were way off their mark and therefore they went for runs all over the park. Both their star bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were extremely expensive on the day.

Shaheen becomes Pakistan's most expensive bowler at the ODI WC

Shaheen finished with horrible figures of 0/90 from his ten overs, becoming Pakistan's most expensive bowler in an ODI World Cup match. He surpassed Hasan Ali's figures of 1/84 against India in Manchester in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Whereas, Haris, who also conceded 1/85 on the day against the Kiwis, now holds the second place in this unwanted list.

Pakistan bowlers register this unwanted feat in Bengaluru

Pakistan bowlers have conceded 80-plus runs in a single ODI World Cup innings seven times. As per Cricket.com, out of the seven instances, five have come this year and all five of them happened at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Highest ODI World Cup total against Pakistan

NZ's 401/6 is the highest ODI World Cup total conceded by Pakistan. The Kiwis surpassed Australia's 367/9 which happened in this World Cup at the same venue. Sri Lanka are in third place with 344/9 which also happened in this tournament in Hyderabad. Pakistan have bowled first four times in the ongoing World Cup and conceded 300-plus runs thrice.

Did you know?

Haris has had a forgettable 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. As per Cricket.com, apart from games against Bangladesh and Netherlands, in none of the other six remaining World Cup matches, Haris's economy has been below six.

A look at their numbers in the 2023 World Cup

Shaheen has returned with 16 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup at an average of 25.56. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker at the event currently. His best figures of 5/54 came against Australia. Meanwhile, Haris has claimed 13 wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 36.07. Both pacers have scalped wickets but they haven't been that impactful.

Shaheen attains this ODI record

This is the first time in 24 ODIs, Shaheen has gone wicketless in an ODI innings. Otherwise, he has been Pakistan's leading wicket-taker with 40 scalps in 20 ODIs this year at an average of 23.45.

Bowlers conceding 80-plus runs in a WC innings

Three bowlers conceded 80-plus runs for Pakistan. As per Cricket.com, this is the third instance of three or more bowlers conceding 80-plus runs in a WC match. SL - 4 vs SA (2023) Afghanistan - 3 vs Australia (2015) Pakistan - 3 vs NZ (2023).

Summary of the NZ innings

NZ were off to a sensational start as openers Ravindra and Devon Conway added 68 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed for 35. Ravindra then joined forces with Williamson as the duo added 180 runs for the second wicket. Daryl Mitchell (29), Mark Chapman (39), and Glenn Phillips (41) added the finishing touches as the Kiwis posted a mammoth score.

A look at their ODI numbers

Shaheen has claimed 102 wickets in 52 ODIs at an average of 23.70. He owns three fifers in this format. On the other hand, Haris has scalped 66 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 26.63. He owns four four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. Shaheen with 32 wickets in ODI World Cup is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the current squad.