Decoding teams with most 350-plus scores in ODI World Cups

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding teams with most 350-plus scores in ODI World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:47 am Nov 02, 202310:47 am

South Africa have nine such scores (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa extended their dominance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, this time with a win over New Zealand. The Proteas side thrashed the Kiwis by 190 runs after posting a mammoth 357/4 while batting first. SA now own nine scores of 350 or more in ODI WCs, the joint-most for any team. Here are the sides with the most 350-plus WC scores.

2/6

England have three such scores

England, who have endorsed an aggressive form of cricket, own three 350-plus scores in the mega event. All these scores have come since the 2019 event. Their highest score in the competition came against Afghanistan (397/6) in a 2019 WC match. Eoin Morgan starred with a majestic 71-ball 148 in that contest. England have a 350-plus score in the ongoing WC as well.

3/6

NZ also find a place on this list

The Kiwi team has also produced some dynamic batters in recent years. Their tally of four 350-plus scores in ODI WCs is the testimony of the same. Their highest score came in the 2015 quarter-final match against West Indies as they posted 393/6 in Wellington. They fell short of scripting history in the ongoing event as they managed 383/9 while chasing 389 against Australia.

4/6

India own the third-highest WC total

Two-time champions India also found a place on this list as like New Zealand, they also boast four 350-plus scores in ODI WCs. In 1999, they became just the second team after Sri Lanka to touch the 365-run mark in ODI WCs, having posted 373/6 against SL. India's 413/5 against Bermuda in the 2007 event is the third-highest team score in ODI WCs.

5/6

Australia have touched the mark nine times

Five-time champions Australia were bound to feature on this list. They own as many as nine 350-plus scores in ODI WCs, the joint-most for any team. The tally also includes the second-highest team total at the event, 417/6 versus Afghanistan in 2015. Notably, they have crossed the 380-run mark four times, including twice in the ongoing 2023 competition.

6/6

SA joined the Aussies at the top

South Africa are the only other team with nine 350-plus scores in WCs. Moreover, three of the five 400-plus scores at the event belong to them. They also boast the highest team score in the mega competition, having posted 428/5 against Sri Lanka earlier in the competition. Having played seven games in the 2023 WC, they have crossed the 350-run mark four times.