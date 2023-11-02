Mitchell Marsh flies back home, indefinitely out of 2023 WC

It was unclear how long the 32-year-old would be unavailable (Source: X/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team Australia, Mitchell Marsh has returned home due to personal reasons and is indefinitely out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Cricket Australia confirmed the same in an official statement on November 2. It was unclear how long the 32-year-old would be unavailable. He has been in fine form lately. Here are further details.

Another major blow for the Aussies

It is now a double blow for the Aussies as Glenn Maxwell is also unavailable for the upcoming clash against England on November 4. The all-rounder suffered a concussion after falling off the back of a golf cart. With Marsh also out, the Aussies are now scrambling for a balanced line-up. Marcus Stoinis is set to return to the XI.

A massive blow for the Aussies

As Marsh has been on a roll lately, his absence is a major dent in Australia's plans. He has scored 205 runs in the ongoing event at 37.50, with his strike rate being 91.46. The tally includes a fiery century against Pakistan besides a fifty. In 2023, the dasher has accumulated 642 runs at 42.80, striking at a staggering 108.99.

Here are his overall stats

Marsh has now raced to 2,456 runs from 81 ODI innings, having averaged 34.59. The tally includes 20 fifty-plus scores, including a couple of centuries. Not to forget, the all-rounder can also contribute with his right-arm medium pace. He has returned with 56 wickets in the format at 34.92.

The impact of Marsh's absence

Fortunately for the Aussies, Travis Head has regained fitness and is set to open alongside David Warner in the upcoming games. Marsh's absence means Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne would return to their usual positions, at three and four, respectively. Besides Stoinis, Cameron Green is also likely to return to the XI and the duo will have to significantly contribute in the bowling department.