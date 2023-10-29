Decoding the lowest ODI World Cup scores posted by England

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the lowest ODI World Cup scores posted by England

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:43 pm Oct 29, 202311:43 pm

England folded for 129 versus India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England are having a forgettable 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat against India in Lucknow. The reigning champions are way off their expected standards as they were bundled out for only 129, losing by 100 runs against the hosts. Over the years, England have suffered some horrible collapses in the ODI World Cup. Here's more.

2/6

England recorded their lowest ODI World Cup total against India

England started the match really well as they restricted India to a moderate score of 229/9. In reply, the openers gave a brisk start until Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami tore through the batting order. Eventually, England were bundled out 129 in 34.5 overs. The pacers combined for seven wickets with Shami finishing with 4/22. This is England's fifth-lowest ODI World Cup total.

3/6

England bowled out for 125 in a thriller against Zimbabwe

England were bundled out for 125 against Zimbabwe in the 1992 ODI World Cup in Albury. It was a thriller as England failed to chase down Zimbabwe's low total of 134. Richard Illingworth and Ian Botham combined for six wickets. In reply, Eddo Brandes (4/21) ran through the English batting lineup hence restricting them cheaply. None of the batters even reached the 30-run mark.

4/6

NZ bundled out England for their third-lowest ODI WC total

The English batters had an off day in the 2015 ODI World Cup against New Zealand in Wellington. Tim Southee registered his career-best bowling figures of 7/33 as he restricted England to only 123. In reply, Brendon McCullum hammered a 25-ball 77 as NZ chased the target down in only 12.2 overs. McCullum and Martin Guptill added 105 runs in only 7.1 overs.

5/6

England fell flat against SA in the 1999 ODI WC

England suffered a shocking defeat against South Africa in the 1999 ODI World Cup at the Oval. After restricting SA to 225/7, most people thought it would be a cakewalk for Alec Stewart's men. However, what unfolded next was nothing less than a horror show as they were bundled out for 103. Allan Donald (4/17), Jacques Kallis and Steve Elworthy claimed eight wickets together.

6/6

England's lowest ODI World Cup total, vs Australia (1975)

England were wary of the threat of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson but Gary Gilmour came out of script in the 1975 ODI World Cup semi-final. Gilmour finished with career-best figures of 6/14 as England were bundled out for 93. In reply, Australia also lost a few wickets but Doug Walters and Gilmour steered them home. Eventually, Australia lost the final to West Indies.